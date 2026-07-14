Jayden Adams turned 25 on May 5, 2026, in what would become his final birthday before his untimely death

His girlfriend Aqueelah Adendorf organised the birthday celebration and posted a video of the occasion on TikTok

The birthday video resurfaced and went viral online following Adams' death after his appearance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Jayden Adams has been remembered online after a video of his last birthday celebration began circulating widely following his tragic death.

His girlfriend Aqueelah Adendorf organised the celebration for him and posted the video at the time, but the clip took on new, heartbreaking significance after news of his passing broke.

Jayden Adams celebrated his 25th birthday on May 5. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

The footage, originally shared on TikTok by his girlfriend Adendorf, captured the occasion when Adams marked his 25th birthday on 5 May 2026.

Adams’ birthday video goes viral

The video resurfaced across social media platforms as fans and followers processed the loss of the young footballer, who had represented his country at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

What had originally been a joyful personal milestone quickly became a moment of collective mourning, with many viewers noting the painful contrast between the happiness captured on screen and the circumstances that brought the footage back to public attention.

According to SAFA, the Adams family would communicate the funeral arrangements and date in due course as they process the loss of their loved one.

Adams’ girlfriend speaks after his death

Legit.ng previously reported that Jayden Adams’ girlfriend reacted after the South African footballer tragically passed away on July 11, 2026.

Aqueelah wrote an emotional post on her social media pages after the death of his boyfriend, with whom she had a daughter who is five years old.

Source: Legit.ng