Video of PhD Graduate Prostrating for Parents Who Welcomed Her Back After Her Marriage Failed Trends
- An emotional video of a PhD graduate paying deep respect to her parents has touched many hearts online
- The lady revealed that when her marriage collapsed, her parents warmly welcomed her back home
- She thanked them for financing and emotionally backing her academic journey all the way
In many traditional societies, a failed marriage is often met with harsh judgment, and returning to one's parental home can carry a heavy social stigma.
However, one Nigerian lady has shown how unconditional parental support can turn life's setbacks into monumental triumphs.
A deeply moving video has gone viral on social media, showing the newly graduated doctor expressing her profound gratitude to her elderly parents.
Lady honours parents after failed marriage
In the viral clip, the lady, @bigmamalizzy23, was dressed in her academic doctoral gown. She approached her parents at what appears to be a graduation reception.
As a sign of ultimate respect and gratitude, she went flat on her knees and prostrated completely face-down on the floor before them.
Her parents, visibly moved, quickly bend down to hold her arms, lifting her back to her feet with warm, proud smiles.
From failed marriage to doctorate degree
According to the graduate, when her marriage dissolved, her parents did not turn her away or blame her. Instead, they opened their doors, shielded her from societal pressure, and actively encouraged her to pursue her academic dreams.
she said:
"Prostrating for parents that welcomed their daughter back home from a failed marriage and stood by her from PGD to PhD."
reactions as divorced lady honours parents
Legit.ng compiled reactions from TikTok users who watched the video. Some of the comments are below:
Babykaf said:
"Same way we are accepting my sister back at the end of this week."
Adaeze💖💖 said:
"Am glad the society is gradually adjusting. Marriage is not a do or die."
OLUWABUNMI OWOADE said:
"Just got back to my parents' house last month with my 5-year-old son and a month-old boy...I don't have anything figured out yet, but I know with God I'll thrive through."
Watch the moment the lady prostrated to her parents below:
Nigerian lady finalise her divorce process
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman has celebrated on social media after finalising her divorce proceedings with her husband.
In a now-viral, the excited woman shed tears of joy as she rejoiced over the fact that she was no longer married.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng