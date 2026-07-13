An emotional video of a PhD graduate paying deep respect to her parents has touched many hearts online

The lady revealed that when her marriage collapsed, her parents warmly welcomed her back home

She thanked them for financing and emotionally backing her academic journey all the way

In many traditional societies, a failed marriage is often met with harsh judgment, and returning to one's parental home can carry a heavy social stigma.

However, one Nigerian lady has shown how unconditional parental support can turn life's setbacks into monumental triumphs.

A PhD graduate honours her parents, who welcomed her home after a failed marriage. Photo credit: @bigmamalizzy23/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A deeply moving video has gone viral on social media, showing the newly graduated doctor expressing her profound gratitude to her elderly parents.

Lady honours parents after failed marriage

In the viral clip, the lady, @bigmamalizzy23, was dressed in her academic doctoral gown. She approached her parents at what appears to be a graduation reception.

As a sign of ultimate respect and gratitude, she went flat on her knees and prostrated completely face-down on the floor before them.

Her parents, visibly moved, quickly bend down to hold her arms, lifting her back to her feet with warm, proud smiles.

From failed marriage to doctorate degree

According to the graduate, when her marriage dissolved, her parents did not turn her away or blame her. Instead, they opened their doors, shielded her from societal pressure, and actively encouraged her to pursue her academic dreams.

she said:

"Prostrating for parents that welcomed their daughter back home from a failed marriage and stood by her from PGD to PhD."

reactions as divorced lady honours parents

Legit.ng compiled reactions from TikTok users who watched the video. Some of the comments are below:

Babykaf said:

"Same way we are accepting my sister back at the end of this week."

Adaeze💖💖 said:

"Am glad the society is gradually adjusting. Marriage is not a do or die."

OLUWABUNMI OWOADE said:

"Just got back to my parents' house last month with my 5-year-old son and a month-old boy...I don't have anything figured out yet, but I know with God I'll thrive through."

Watch the moment the lady prostrated to her parents below:

Nigerian lady finalise her divorce process

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman has celebrated on social media after finalising her divorce proceedings with her husband.

In a now-viral, the excited woman shed tears of joy as she rejoiced over the fact that she was no longer married.

Source: Legit.ng