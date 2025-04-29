Verydarkman has reacted to the arrest of billionaire businessman, E-Money and shared why he was detained

In the clip, he also spoke about Okoya's children while comparing the two cases with each other

The activist also shared the plan of the agency against some celebrities, as he gave a stern warning to the agency

Martins Vincent Otse, aka, Verydarkman, has reacted to the arrest of billionaire businessman, E-Money popularly known as Emeka Okonkwo Daniel, over alleged money mutilation during a party.

The billionaire had attended businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu's 50th birthday a few days ago and was seen spraying dollars during the ceremony.

He was later picked at his residence and whisked to Abuja for questioning over the video of his action at the party.

Reacting to the news, the TikToker alleged that E-Money was visited by 50 men who stormed his residence and took him to the Economic and Financial Crime's Commission's Office. He added that he was detained over there and bragged about having an informant at the antigraft agency.

VDM shares reason E-Money was arrested

Stating reason the businessman was arrested, VDM claimed that he didn't spray naira notes at Obi Cubana's party but was allegedly seen stepping on naira notes.

He accused the agency of tribalism and asked why Okoya's children who are Yoruba's were not arrested for abusing the naira.

Verydarkman confirmed that the police PRO had stated that the Okoya's son abused the naira at an event they attended and the police man helping them to hold the money was arrested.

VDM shares EFCC's plan

Sharing the alleged plan that the EFCC has for other celebrities, he warned that the agency might be after them as they have been picking some celebrities.

VDM alleged that the new EFCC boss was the man he accused of having a link with Mercy Chinwo a few months ago.

The activist warned that E-Money should be released and bragged of exposing the agency if he has the opportunity.

See the video here:

What fans said about VDM's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the video. Here are comments below:

@paul_nazom commented:

"This is so sad, no one should be above the law, there was a video I saw a politician in the north flinging naira cash to people on the street during election. Everyone one should be treated equally."

@_je_ssi_ca_11 wrote:

"VDM you are becoming too cute. I can’t get my eyes off you ."

@mcreo_ shared:

"Bob way go Prison na Igbo.?"

@emyking_official reacted:

"Our eyes go soon clear one by one we still dy do anywhere belle face."

@murphy_lee1999 stated:

"If Davido spray money then go carry am too?"

@kala_mixologist shared:

"VDM pls where can I study your bravery? You and evidence na 5&6. You and information na 5&6. We love you! I personally love you."

@promise_chuks_official wrote:

"This tribalism thing mhen."

Deeone shares observations about VDM

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Deeone, a former Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) housemate, had shared his observations on the developments surrounding VDM.

The TikToker had claimed that his NGO website was hacked and funds were stolen from it. Although many people doubted his claims, he remained adamant that it was true.

