Tragedy has hit the family of late investigative journalist Kolawole Olawuyi, 19 years after he passed away

This comes after the late broadcaster's wife, Abimbola, passed away, with a family source sharing details about her death

The tragic report has thrown social media into mourning as many penned tributes to Abimbola Olawuyi

Abimbola Olawuyi, the widow of late investigative broadcaster and journalist Kolawole Olawuyi, also referred to as Kola Olawuyi, has passed away, throwing the family into another mourning after two decades.

According to PM News, a family member who confirmed the report said Abimbola died peacefully on Monday, July 6, 2026, after a brief illness.

Abimbola Olawuyi passed away peacefully after a brief illness. Credit: kolaolawuyi

Source: Instagram

Her demise comes 19 years after the death of her late husband, who is considered one of the pioneering investigative journalists in southwest Nigeria.

After Olawuyi's death, Abimbola dedicated herself to raising their four children and preserving the family through the years.

According to the family source, she was the backbone of the household, carrying the responsibilities after her husband passed away.

“Abimbola has been a pillar of strength for the family. Her death is really painful. She has been taking care of the family and the four children left by her husband, Kola Olawuyi, and now the children are orphans. Only God knows what lies ahead for them. I am deeply pained,” the family member told PM News.

The family also revealed that burial arrangements will be announced in due course.

Kolawole Olawuyi was a household name in the southwest and was famous for his radio and television programmes, Iriri Aye (translated as Experiences of Life) and Nnkan Nbe, which exposed criminal activities, ritual killings, fraud, and other social vices.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Kola Olawuyi's widow finally spoke about reports claiming Late TB Joshua killed her husband.

Nigerians pen tributes as Kolawole Olawuyi’s Widow, Abimbola, dies. Credit: kolawoleolawuyi

Source: Instagram

Speaking in a video interview with Yoruba Tooto TV, monitored by Legit.ng, Mrs Olawuyi stated that her partner died a natural death.

Nigerians mourn Kolawole Olawuyi's widow

Legit.ng compiled some of the tributes from social media users on Facebook. Read them below:

Olalekan Paul Babalola commented:

"The woman really tried. The way she talks I don't know she will still have another 19 years after the demise of her husband. The love is too much. May God be with their children and their family. Rest in peace ma."

NA Adebiyi said:

"Olusola Agbalu sad. My wife told me about 4 hours ago. They were mates in secondary school and they bear the same name - Taiwo. They both have twin sisters in the same class in Ijebu-Igbo. May her gentle soul find rest at the bosom of her creator."

Olukemi Saka-Sholademi said:

"Really sad!! One can only pray for the repose of her and her husband's souls. Also for comfort and strength to the children and families."

Adeleke Adenuga commented:

"God will send helpers to the children and makes their life fruitful. May her soul rest in perfect peace with her maker."

Aro B Jomjom said:

"My god be with the children and family,. Say me well to ur wonderful husband, rest on olawuyis."

Man visits Okemesi's grave

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man said to be the friend of late Nollywood actor Bamidele Oluwatope Saint, aka Okemesi, was so heartbroken when he visited his grave.

The man showed the poor condition of the actor's grave as he called for financial assistance to fix it with tiles and a picture frame of the actor.

Reacting, someone said,

"How much is tiles nd designing the burial ground that you so called friend can't do for him or his family?"

Source: Legit.ng