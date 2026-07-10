Cardi B has shared her first social media update after being spotted with Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye in Paris

Videos showed the pair together at Paris Fashion Week, fuelling speculation about the nature of their relationship

The rapper's appearance came months after her breakup with NFL star Stefon Diggs following cheating allegations

American rap superstar Cardi B has finally returned to social media after her unexpected appearance alongside Nigerian goalkeeper Maduka Okoye became one of the hottest talking points online.

The Grammy-winning rapper made headlines after she was spotted with the Super Eagles shot-stopper during Paris Fashion Week,

The encounter left many fans wondering whether there could be more than friendship between them.

Cardi B was spotted with the Super Eagles shot-stopper Maduka Okoye during Paris Fashion Week. Photos: Cardi B.

Source: Instagram

Cardi B breaks silence after Paris appearance

Taking to her Instagram Story, Cardi B posted a short video from inside a private flight shortly after landing.

The music star appeared relaxed as she updated her followers about her journey.

"After 7 hours with no innanent finally lande," she captioned the clip.

Although the post made no mention of Maduka Okoye or the ongoing dating rumours, fans quickly linked it to the viral videos that had dominated conversations across social media.

Viral videos fuel relationship speculation

The rumours began after several clips from Paris Fashion Week emerged online.

In one of the videos, Maduka Okoye was seen assisting Cardi B as she approached her seat before handing her a handheld fan to help her stay cool during the event.

Another clip captured the pair standing together on a balcony while engaged in what appeared to be a lively conversation.

Cardi B could be seen smiling warmly as the Nigerian international spoke to her, prompting fans to speculate about the chemistry between them.

The videos spread rapidly online, with many social media users debating whether the pair had become romantically involved.

Cardi B recently ended a relationship

The fresh speculation comes just months after Cardi B's highly publicised split from American football player Stefon Diggs.

The rapper announced the end of their relationship in February 2026 after alleging that the NFL star had been unfaithful.

Before the breakup, the couple welcomed their child in November 2025.

The development came shortly after Cardi B's divorce from fellow rapper Offset, the father of her first three children, whose marriage also ended amid allegations of infidelity.

Watch the X video of Cardi B and Maduka Okoye together here:

Reactions trail Cardi B and Maduka Okoye's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@lovestar0147 stated:

"I ended up making some garlic butter steak bites with roasted potatoes and green veggies! It turned out so good, though I definitely wish you were here to share it with me. What are you having tonight?"

@MrFEM0 wrote:

"Cardi wanted to see how he can be a gentle man knowing the hand can was close to him."

Cardi B announced her breakup from NFL star Steffon Diggs. Photo: Cardi B.

Source: Instagram

Cardi B sets new world record

Legit.ng also reported that Cardi B set a new Guinness World Record for the most drone deliveries in one hour.

Cardi B teamed up with Walmart to drop her highly anticipated second album, Am I The Drama?, straight to fans’ doorsteps.

This phenomenal move showed her zeal and love for both her craft, sparking reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng