Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has admitted to The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) allegations of naira misuse

Bobrisky accepted the charges before Lagos Federal High Court Justice Abimbola Awogboro on Friday, April 5

Meanwhile, the EFCC six-count complaint against the controversial act has been reduced to four as two were ruled out after he pleaded guilty to Naira's abuse

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned popular crossdresser Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

Upon the accusation being read, Bobrisky entered a guilty plea to the initial four counts, which concerned the misuse of Naira.

Bobrisky pleads guilty to Naira abuse as court cancels two charges. Credit: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

However, before the indictment was read, the EFCC's counsel, Suleiman Suleiman, urged the court to strike out counts five and six, which involved money laundering charges.

Justice Abimbola Awogboro then dismissed counts five and six. This eased the way for Bobrisky's arraignment on only counts one through four, which dealt with naira abuse.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

When the counts were read, Bobrisky was asked if he understood the charge, to which he replied, "Yes, I am guilty".

The crossdresser has been in EFCC custody since Wednesday night after failing to meet the administrative bail issued to him on Thursday.

See the video below:

Netizens react to Bobrisky's court clip

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ehinomenlovell:

"Werey dey cover face."

queen_alex_michael:

This Bob matter na just shawarma to cover that saying that no one is above the law they'll let him go naija na clout chaser full am even the authority confuse."

dailywebmedia:

"Incase den move am to Cell, Which wing dey go put am, Male or Female Cell??"

lordbishopdon:

"Why is the Oloriburuku covering his face na? Abi shey kofe dafun ni."

greatnessterribleness:

"See the way Nigeria force put body for the matter and politicians dey collect 500milli."

VeryDarkMan speaks on Bob's arrest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that social media critic Martins Vincent Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), finally broke his silence on Bobrisky's arrest by the EFCC.

The social media critic advised him against making calls to people he is connected to, as this could complicate his case.

VDM also hinted he would submit a petition to the EFCC on money laundering against Bobrisky. Read more:

Source: Legit.ng