Deeone has shared his thoughts on VeryDarkMan's release after he spent a few days in EFCC custody

In his video, he taunted Ratels and warned them about the activist, he also shared what they could do to avoid causing him more trouble

However, fans were not impressed with his comments in the clip and mocked him for his attitude

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Aderombi Adedayo Martin, aka Deeone, has reacted to the release of social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka VeryDarkMan (VDM).

Legit.ng had reported that VDM was finally freed from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Deeone speaks about VDM and his fans and he sent them warning. Photo credit@verydarkblackman/@comediandeeone

Source: Instagram

His friend, Dkokopee, shared the good news, and businessman Cubana Chiefpriest also confirmed it, with a video of the activist leaving the EFCC’s office surfacing online.

In his reaction to the news, Deeone slammed Ratels, VDM's fans, for pushing him into the hands of the antigraft agency.

According to him, he had just returned to Lagos and expressed gratitude to the legal practitioner who intervened to ensure VDM’s release.

He added that the lawyer who helped VDM is a prominent figure in human rights in Nigeria, although he did not mention the lawyer’s name.

Deeone shares what VDM's fan must do about him. Photo credit@comeciandeeone

Source: Instagram

Deeone also warned Ratels

In the recording, Deeone stated that Ratels should not put the activist in trouble again. He further remarked that if they ignored his warning, VDM would learn in an educational way.

The comedian disclosed that VDM would still go to court to answer the financial crime allegations levelled against him by the EFCC and that VDM should be prepared for the trial.

Recall that VDM and Deeone are not on good terms. The comedian has been taunting him at every opportunity, and he previously called out Ratels and the activist after losing his TikTok account.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Deeone's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the comedian. Here are comments about it below:

@growwithanitaa commented:

"I can imagine the kind of pain this guy is going through...it's really not easy häting on someone wey no send u."

@angelofere reacted:

"Pretending to be okay, u go cry tire. Ntooooorrrr keep pretending, sorry my brother ."

@amebo1ofafrica wrote:

"We don deal with am small. Make them know say person fit attack am."

@choicejj04 said:

"You have done well, continue your good work."

@nkay_u stated:

"Person wey dem go soon push."

@big_prince_lucky said:

"Leave your talk , I know you are angry that he came out ."

@abazwhylzz shared:

"If this guy get sense pass you then your life don spoil."

Deeone speaks about his colleagues

Legit.ng had reported that comedian Deeone had bragged about his popularity and that of some of his colleagues, who were ex-reality show stars.

He called the names of the reality stars who were still relevant till today and shared the reason the others were not.

However, not all fans agreed with him as they shared their opinion about his utterance in the comment section.

Source: Legit.ng