Comedian AY is the latest Nigerian celebrity to disclose that he was invited by the EFCC over the abuse of the naira

The comedian, who shared his experience, described it as a valuable lesson and explained the reason he was pardoned by the anti-graft body

AY's social media post about the EFCC came barely hours after Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo confirmed that she was also invited by the commission

Popular comedian, filmmaker and actor, Ayo Makun, better known as AY Comedian or AY Live, has shared his recent experience with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

AY Comedian, in a statement released on Wednesday, May 7, disclosed that he was invited by the EFCC on Monday, May 5, regarding an incident involving the public spraying of both local and foreign currencies, an act that has been classified as an offence related to naira abuse.

The comedian expressed his gratitude to the EFCC, disclosing that he was pardoned based on confirmation that the money being sprayed was not linked to the proceeds of crime or any form of illicit funds.

"I want to sincerely thank the EFCC and all authorities involved for their understanding and for granting me pardon based on confirmation that the money being sprayed is not linked to the proceeds of crime or any form of illicit funds," he said.

AY stated that his experience with the EFCC has been a valuable lesson, adding that he was committed to promoting awareness about the proper respect and care for the naira.

"To my friends, family, and the general public: We all know that spraying money at public events is a practice common in Nigerian celebrations, especially during weddings, funerals, and parties. It is generally considered a cultural tradition rather than a criminal act. But let me attach some slides to this post on the DOS AND DON’T.

It is important to understand that mutilating or abusing the Naira—whether by spraying, tearing, defacing, or mishandling—is not just a cultural practice but also a violation of Nigerian law. Such acts undermine the integrity of our national currency and can have serious legal consequences," he wrote in part.

This comes after actress and filmmaker Iyabo Ojo publicly addressed her interaction with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) regarding the spraying of money at her daughter, Priscilla’s wedding to Tanzanian singer.

Ojo confirmed she was invited by the EFCC and visited their office on May 5, 2025, following her return from the UK.

Reactions as EFCC invites Comedian AY

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

tiana_tabansi said:

"After them invite una, them Dey compose caption give una to post?"

chikkz_79 wrote:

"Why are you always on the left side of History?"

amaglam_hairline said:

"Una dey copy and paste this statement? From E money to Iyabo and now to this. I don’t get it."

