How to stop ads on your Android: The settings most people don't know exist

The average Android user scrolls past more than 150 ads every single day — banner ads in apps, pop-ups in browsers, and even lock screen promotions. Beyond being annoying, these ads quietly drain your battery and eat into your data. This guide walks you through every hidden setting you need to stop them — for free, without rooting your phone.

Changing a few Android settings can reduce the number of ads you see across apps and websites. Photo: Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Android has a built-in Private DNS setting that blocks the majority of ads across the entire system — no apps or accounts required.

setting that blocks the majority of ads across the entire system — no apps or accounts required. In most cases, pop-up ads are caused by a third-party app you recently installed.

Apps with "Display over other apps" permission can show pop-up ads over everything on your screen.

can show pop-up ads over everything on your screen. Deleting your Advertising ID won't reduce the number of ads you see — it only stops them from being personalised to your interests.

won't reduce the number of ads you see — it only stops them from being personalised to your interests. Built-in Android and Chrome settings offer the quickest, risk-free way to cut down ads.

Why am I suddenly getting pop-up ads on my Android phone?

Random ads usually appear due to adware, malicious apps, or websites with notification permissions. If ads started suddenly, it's likely you installed a risky app, clicked a suspicious link, or allowed a site to send push notifications.

A sudden spike in pop-up ads can also happen after installing a new app, visiting a suspicious website, or tapping "Allow" on a notification prompt without realising it.

Pop-up ads can show up in different ways, and the reason they appear isn't always obvious. Some are tied to your browser, others come from apps you've installed, and a few run quietly in the background.

What you need before you start

No special tools are required. Just make sure you have:

An Android phone running Android 9 (Pie) or later (for Private DNS)

(for Private DNS) Access to your Settings app

app Your Google account signed in

signed in Google Chrome or another browser installed

Step-by-step: how to block ads on Android for free

Blocking pop-ups and redirects in Chrome can help reduce intrusive ads and unwanted website redirects. Photo: Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images

Source: Getty Images

Blocking pop-ups and redirects in Chrome

Blocking pop-ups and redirects can improve safety and enhance your browsing experience by helping to prevent unwanted windows, deceptive redirects, and other disruptive behaviours.

Open Google Chrome on your Android device. Tap the three-dot menu (⋮) in the top-right corner. Select Settings, then scroll down and tap Site settings. Tap Pop-ups and redirects under Content, then select Don't allow sites to send pop-ups and use redirects. Go back to Site settings and tap Ads (or Intrusive ads). Ensure it reads: "Ads are blocked on sites known to show intrusive or misleading ads." Now tap Notifications within Site settings and set it to Blocked.

Turning off "Display over other apps" permission

While the "Display over other apps" permission can be useful for certain apps, malicious apps can abuse it to display intrusive or deceptive content, such as fake overlays or ads that interfere with other apps.

Open Settings on your Android device. Tap Apps (or Application Manager). Tap Special app access (sometimes listed under Advanced). Select Display over other apps. Toggle off any app that shouldn't have this permission — on non-Samsung devices the path is Settings > Apps > Special App Access > Display over other apps. If the pop-ups stop after that, consider uninstalling the app to make sure it doesn't request permission again.

Disabling personalised ads via Google settings

Apps use a so-called Advertising ID that's unique to your device. This ID associates your phone with your app interactions and account information to personalise ads.

Turning off personalised ads in Google settings limits ads based on your activity and interests. Photo: Filip Radwanski/SOPA Images/LightRocket

Source: Getty Images

Open Settings and tap Google. Select All services, then under Privacy & security tap Ads. Tap Delete advertising ID, then tap it again to confirm. Return to the main Ads page and tap Ad privacy. Toggle off Ad topics to stop Android from determining your interests from the apps you use. Turn off App-suggested ads so apps can no longer recommend ads. Disable Ad measurement to prevent apps from requesting reports about their ad performance on your device.

Setting up Private DNS for system-wide ad blocking

This is the most powerful free method — and the most overlooked.

Private DNS changes how your phone resolves website and app connections. Instead of using your ISP's default DNS, Android sends requests through an encrypted DNS provider that can block known ad and tracking domains.

Note: Private DNS cannot block ads served from the same domain as the content. YouTube ads, Facebook ads, Instagram ads, and sponsored posts will still appear.

Open Settings on your Android. Tap Network & Internet (on Pixel/Motorola) or Connections (on Samsung devices). Tap Private DNS — it is often hidden under a More Connection Settings sub-menu. Switch it to Private DNS provider hostname. In the text field that appears, type: dns.adguard-dns.com then tap Save. The effect is instantaneous — if you visit an ad-heavy website, you will notice the difference: the page loads faster, the clutter is gone, and tracking scripts are blocked.

Removing suspicious apps with Google Play Protect

Google Play Protect scans for potentially harmful apps and helps users remove suspicious ones. Photo: Idrees Abbas/SOPA Images/LightRocket

Source: Getty Images

Google Play Protect can detect harmful apps before they cause problems. Open the Play Store, tap your profile icon, then tap Play Protect. Tap Scan to check your phone. If anything suspicious is found, you'll be prompted to remove it.

Go to Settings > Apps > See all apps. Check for any unfamiliar apps or those you didn't install — especially anything added recently or without an icon. Tap a suspicious app and select Uninstall.

Troubleshooting / common errors

Problem Likely cause Fix Private DNS shows "No internet" ISP or network blocking encrypted DNS Switch Private DNS back to Automatic temporarily Ads still appear after Private DNS is set First-party ads (YouTube, Facebook) These can't be blocked at DNS level; use a separate browser extension Chrome notifications still showing Sites were previously granted permission Go to Chrome > Settings > Site settings > Notifications and revoke permissions Pop-ups appear even with no browser open App has "Display over other apps" permission Follow the Display over other apps steps above Personalised ads still showing after toggle Change needs time to propagate Give the apps a little time — some ad providers update within minutes; others may take a day or two.

The most common issue with Private DNS is the captive portal webpage required to log into public Wi-Fi networks. These portals often rely on specific DNS redirections to load.

If you have a strict Private DNS server active, it may block the portal page from loading, preventing you from connecting to the Wi-Fi network. Simply switch Private DNS back to Automatic while on public Wi-Fi, then re-enable it afterwards.

Google Android Help: support.google.com/android

Google Ad Privacy settings (web): myaccount.google.com/data-and-privacy

Google My Ad Centre: myadcenter.google.com

AdGuard DNS (Private DNS hostname): adguard-dns.io/en/public-dns.html

Google Play Protect: Open Play Store > Profile icon > Play Protect

Open Google Play Store: play.google.com

FAQs

How do I permanently stop pop-up ads?

There is no single switch that eliminates all ads permanently. However, combining several steps gets you very close. Uninstall suspicious apps, disable notifications from unknown websites, and check app permissions.

Clear your browser data and enable pop-up blockers. Adding a Private DNS hostname such as dns.adguard-dns.com provides system-wide protection at no cost.

How do I turn off ads settings on Android?

Navigate to your ad privacy settings by opening Settings, tapping Google > All services, then under "Privacy & security" tapping Ads > Ads privacy. From here you can turn off Ad topics, App-suggested ads, and Ad measurement. Turning personalisation off doesn't stop ads entirely, but it should reduce how targeted they feel.

How do I completely block all ads on Android for free?

The beauty of using Private DNS for ad blocking is that it's a near-frictionless experience. There's no need to download a third-party application or create an account — and it's entirely free to access. Combine Private DNS with Chrome's built-in pop-up blocker and revoke "Display over other apps" permissions for the strongest free coverage.

Even with Private DNS enabled, you may still see some ads — Private DNS can only stop ads from third-party domains, not those hosted directly on the website you're visiting.

Why do ads appear on my home screen?

Ads on your home screen usually come from apps that have permission to display over other apps. You can stop them by checking which apps have "appear on top" access in your Android settings and disabling or uninstalling any suspicious ones.

Does deleting my Advertising ID stop all ads?

No. Stopping personalised ads doesn't block ads. Google still shows you ads on its services like Google Search and YouTube, plus the ads you typically find on third-party websites or apps will continue to pop up — they just will not be tailored to your preferences.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

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