Nigerian socialite E-Money has reportedly been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

According to reports, E-Money was picked up by EFCC operatives on the night of April 28, 2025, for allegedly abusing the naira and foreign currencies

News of E-Money’s arrest went viral on social media, and it triggered a series of reactions from concerned Nigerians

Nigerian socialite Emeka Okonkwo, aka E-Money has reportedly been arrested by operatives of the EFCC (Economic and Financial Crimes Commission).

In the late hours of Monday, April 28, 2025, E-Money was arrested in his home in Omole, Lagos, after he allegedly abused the naira.

Nigerians react as E-Money arrested by EFCC. Photos: @iam_emoney1

Source: Instagram

According to reports from Punch, sources within the EFCC disclosed that E-Money, who is the younger brother of Nigerian singer, Kingsley Okonkwo aka KCee, was arrested for allegedly praying US dollars, an act said to go against the Foreign Exchange Act.

The source said:

“On Monday night, we arrested E-Money for Naira abuse and defacing foreign currencies. Specifically, he was alleged to have sprayed U.S. dollars, which is against the Foreign Exchange Act.”

“He was arrested at his Omole, Lagos residence. Preliminary investigations are ongoing, and he will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”

Another source disclosed that E-Money was flown to Abuja for questioning after his arrest.

E-Money gets arrested by EFCC. Photo: @iam_emoney1

Source: Instagram

Reactions as E-Money gets arrested for spraying dollars

News of E-Money’s arrest after allegedly spraying dollars was met with mixed reactions from Nigerians. Some of them dropped their hot takes on social media:

Seyi expressed confusion as E-Money getting arrested for spraying dollars:

Sammy said the EFCC seemed serious about clamping down on naira abuse and wondered how they planned to balance that with the culture of spraying in Nigeria:

Sam ED said it was a technique to get E-Money to start supporting APC like Cubana Chiefpriest:

Chriseddy said E-Money would be released within hours:

Prince claimed the EFCC are only trying to make money from E-Money:

