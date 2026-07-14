The United Arab Emirates has mentioned the requirements for a multiple-entry tourist visa

The UAE mentioned the minimum amount an applicant must have in their bank account to qualify

It also mentioned the duration of stay for applicants and stated that it can be extended

The United Arab Emirates, also known as the UAE, has released the full requirements applicants must meet to be eligible for the multiple-entry five-year tourist visa.

Details on the UAE's official website explain that tourists who qualify for this visa can stay in the UAE for up to 90 days and may also extend their stay.

UAE names requirements for multiple-entry tourist visa, explains stay duration. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty images/Anadolu /Aqeel Ahmad Zia/Kryssia Campos

Source: Getty Images

UAE Multiple-entry five-year tourist visa

The visa is not limited to any particular nationality, as the United Arab Emirates states that citizens of all countries can apply, provided they meet the requirements.

It specifically states that the tourist visa is for citizens of countries who do not qualify for visa on arrival or visa-free entry into the United Arab Emirates.

UAE: Five-year tourist visa qualifications

To qualify for the UAE multiple-entry five-year tourist visa, an applicant must meet the following requirements:

A bank balance of USD 4,000 (N5,539,440) for the past six months. A valid health insurance policy. A confirmed round-trip ticket to and from the UAE.

UAE multiple-entry five-year tourist visa: Required documents

Just like the above, the required documents for the UAE multiple-entry five-year tourist visa are few and are as follows:

A personal photograph. A copy of the passport. A six-month bank statement. Health insurance. A round-trip ticket.

UAE releases virtual work residence visa requirements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE released the requirements applicants must meet to qualify for its Virtual Work Residence Visa.

The report explained that applicants must provide proof of remote work, meet the minimum monthly income requirement, submit the required documents, and pay the prescribed residence permit fee.

Source: Legit.ng