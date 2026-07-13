Seun Kuti called out Verydarkman over his claim that his protest led to the rescue of kidnapped schoolchildren in Oyo state

The musician argued that VDM's rally only secured him a meeting with the governor, who played no direct role in the rescue

Seun Kuti's video sparked heated debate online, with fans divided over VDM's activism and its real-world impact

Musician and activist Seun Kuti has publicly challenged social media commentator Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as Verydarkman (VDM), over claims that his protest campaign was responsible for securing the release of kidnapped schoolchildren in Oyo state.

In a video shared online on 12 July 2026, Seun Kuti dismissed VDM's assertion that his mobilisation of supporters pressured the government into rescuing the children.

Reactions as Seun Kuti lambastes VDM for claiming Oyo schoolchildren were rescued because of him. Photo credit@bigbirdkuti/@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

According to Kuti, all the protest achieved was getting VDM a face-to-face meeting with the state governor, a meeting that, in his view, had no bearing on the actual rescue operation.

"Imagine thinking you can gather your rats and then make the government do something within three weeks,"

Kuti said in the video, mockingly referring to VDM as "Verydaftman."

He further questioned the effectiveness of VDM's broader activism, pointing out that Pastor Jeremiah Fufeyin's church remains open despite VDM's earlier campaign against it, and challenging him to channel his energy towards a government rally against unemployment instead."

Fans defend VDM after Seun Kuti dragged him. Photo credit@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Seun Kuti questions VDM's activism

Seun Kuti's critique cuts to a familiar tension in Nigerian public life, the question of whether social media-driven activism translates into genuine policy change or simply generates visibility for those leading the charge.

He stopped short of crediting the government or any other party with the rescue, focusing his argument squarely on what he sees as VDM's inflated self-assessment.

Here is Seun Kuti's Instagram video where he was blasting his former friend, VDM:

What fans said about Seun Kuti, VDM

The post drew strong reactions from followers, with opinions split sharply between those who backed Kuti's scepticism and those who defended VDM's track record. Here are comments below:

@jimi_sestain wrote:

"Na Sunday Igboho make the govt quickly rescue them cos is gonna be a slap on Nigeria security team that igboho and iru Ekun team freed them."

@godwin2cute responded:

"All this years that most country has fought against killing, or different crime.. Is there a country on earth without crime. Does that mean all the Nation or presidents are toothless for not stopping crime 100% .. Na who dey sell smoke for u I blame."

@akinubipaulson commented:

"All I see is hate, seun what impact have you made in this country"

@legalisedproperties added:

"He went there 2 get governors contact as usual so that he can brag"

@ocm_motors wrote:

"His protest have reduced kidnapping in Nigeria, always under AC setting ring lights."

VDM breaks down over Oyo schoolchildren's abduction

Legit.ng had reported that Verydarkman had shared an update on the abducted schoolchildren and their teachers in Oyo State.

In an emotional video posted on his Instagram page, the activist spoke about the efforts allegedly made by the Oyo State government to secure their release.

He also reminded Nigerians of the Chibok schoolgirls' abduction and highlighted the number of days the Oyo schoolchildren have remained in captivity.

Source: Legit.ng