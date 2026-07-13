Singer Davido, in a recent video, showed off his expensive jewelry, including his wedding ring

The highlight was the moment the DMW label boss declared his undying love for his wife, Chioma

He also explained why his wedding ring is his most precious jewelry, stirring reactions from fans

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has once again melted hearts online over his loyalty to his wife, Chioma Adeleke, aka Chef Chi.

In a video that emerged on social media on Monday, July 13, 2026, Davido, while giving a personal tour of his most prized travel possessions, showered praise on his wife.

Davido explains why his wedding ring is his most precious jewelry. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

While showcasing items he travels with, including luxury jewelry and his passport, the DMW label boss singled out his wedding ring, describing it as his most precious jewelry because it was a sign of his devotion to Chioma.

"I like to look good; I like to go shopping since I was young,” he said.

"If I enter a shop, I’m leaving with something for my wife. She’s the reason I do this. My wedding ring is my most precious and most important piece of jewelry because it means other women should stay away.”

Reacting to the video shared on @teamchivido, an Instagram page dedicated to Davido and Chioma's marriage, the DMW label boss added in the comment section,

"My wife my wife my wife my wife yess ooo that’s all I know Biko."

Recall that during the couple’s star-studded Miami wedding in 2025, Davido gifted Chioma a stunning $950,000 diamond engagement ring, said to be a 10-carat GIA-certified piece, and a $300,000+ diamond-encrusted Richard Mille watch.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Davido made headlines over his comment on Governor Soludo's son Ozonna's dance video on Instagram.

Davido shares what his wedding ring means as he declares undying love for wife Chioma. Credit: davido

Source: Twitter

The Instagram video of Davido speaking about his loyalty to his wife, Chioma, is below:

Reactions to Davido's comment about Chioma

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, with some fans teasing Davido over his undying love for Chioma. Read the comments below:

ama_twumwaa1 commented:

"The tears that will flow this week have been successfully unveiled that's how we like it in town."

jummie_lte said:

"She’s an amazing chef my idolo love food mehn."

araa_dee35 commented:

"My wife, my wife , my wife eiii my idol I hail u wai. u my fav couple."

nessay2ki said:

"David is who he is,very loving ,caring intentional and proud of his wife.is type is rare to come by."

chikondi2020 commented:

"Those who have watched more than five times while smiling just to hear Davido ,OBO talking about his wife again and again thumbs up Davido Today Davido tomorrow Davido forever Baddest 001 for a reason."

Davido shares picture of Hailey and his father

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido shared an adorable post featuring his second daughter, Hailey, and his father, Dr Adedeji Adeleke, in Ede, Osun State.

In the post, the singer revealed that he took his daughter to his father’s home in Ede to spend her vacation. According to him, he wants her to learn about her roots in Osun state.

The photos and videos showed Hailey spending time with her grandfather as they rode bicycles together on a field track.

Source: Legit.ng