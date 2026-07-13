Argentina submitted a formal request to FIFA to wear their away kit for the 2026 World Cup semi-final against England on Wednesday, July 15

The request carries historical significance as Argentina wore their away shirt during their famous 1986 World Cup victory over England

Lionel Messi's Argentina and Harry Kane's England renew one of football's greatest rivalries for the first time in 24 years at the World Cup

Argentina have made a formal request to FIFA to wear their away kit for Wednesday's 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal against England, a detail steeped in historical significance for the South American champions.

The defending champions wore the same away strip during their famous 1986 World Cup win over England, a match forever remembered for Diego Maradona's "Hand of God" goal.

Argentina officially requested to FIFA to play with their away jersey in their World Cup semi-final clash vs England. Photo by Hector Vivas

Source: Getty Images

According to Touchline, Argentina are now seeking to replicate that symbolic choice as they prepare for the first meeting between the two sides at a World Cup since 1998.

A rivalry returning to football's biggest stage

Wednesday's semifinal at the 2026 tournament marks the first time Lionel Messi will face England at a World Cup, adding yet another layer to one of football's most storied international rivalries.

La Albiceleste arrive with Messi having already etched his name further into history during this tournament, becoming the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history before extending his record tally to 21 goals.

According to Squawka, Argentina progressed through the group stage without dropping a point, defeating Algeria 3-0, Austria 2-0 and Jordan 3-1.

The knockout rounds, however, proved far more testing. Cape Verde pushed Lionel Scaloni's side to extra time in the round of 32 before a 3-2 victory ensured their survival.

A last-16 clash with Egypt brought an even greater scare, with Argentina trailing 2-0 with 11 minutes remaining before a stunning late comeback produced a 3-2 win. They then edged Switzerland 3-1 in extra time in the quarterfinal, securing their 14th consecutive win across all competitions.

England's road to the semi-final

England, meanwhile, reached the last four for only the fourth time in their history after a campaign that tested Thomas Tuchel's squad at every turn.

The Three Lions opened with a 4-2 victory over Croatia, drew 0-0 with Ghana, and then beat Panama 2-0 to top Group L.

Their knockout run was anything but comfortable as England recovered from going a goal down against DR Congo in the round of 32, with Harry Kane scoring a late brace to secure a 3-2 win.

Against co-hosts Mexico in the last 16, England played for over 35 minutes with ten men following Jarell Quansah's red card and still held on to win 3-2 in an extraordinary performance.

Jude Bellingham then struck twice in a 2-1 extra-time victory over Norway in the quarter-final to book their place in the semi-finals.

Opta's supercomputer currently puts England's probability of winning in regulation at 38.9 percent, compared to 34.1 percent for Argentina, per Al Jazeera.

The winner will advance to Sunday's final to face either France or Spain.

Messi sends message to England

In another development, Legit.ng reported about Argentina's captain Lionel Messi's message ahead of the upcoming clash against England in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal, a moment that the legendary player describes as deeply personal.

This match marks Messi's first encounter with the Three Lions in a competitive setting, adding an intriguing layer to a rivalry steeped in historical tension, including the unforgettable encounters of 1986 and 1998.

Source: Legit.ng