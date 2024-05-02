Cubana Chiefpriest and the EFCC are planning to settle his Naira abuse suit out of court as revealed on Thursday by his counsel

The businessman was arrested and later released on bail for Naira abuse about two weeks ago and he was to appear in court again on Thursday, May 3, 2024

While in court, the counsel to the anti-graft agency, EFCC, confirmed the development and its counsel said that the commission would consider the option

Nightlife businessman, Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest, has offered to settle out of court with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC after he was arrested for Naira abuse two weeks ago.

Legit.ng had reported that the Cubana Chiefpriest was arrested on April 17 for Naira abuse. He was later released on bail.

According to Channels Tv, the businessman, who bought a Rolls Royce last year, was supposed to appear in court on Thursday. According to his counsel, Chikaosolu Ojuku, a senior associate of Nigerian, the self-acclaimed bartender had applied for court settlement with the EFCC.

EFCC confirms the Cubana Chiefpriest's request

The counsel to the anti-graft agency, Bilikisu Buhari, confirmed that Cubana Chiefpriest has applied for an out-of-court settlement.

However, the commission was still considering the applications. The businessman's counsel thereafter applied for the withdrawal of the preliminary objection.

With no objection from the prosecution, the court granted his request. Justice Ogundare who is handling the case adjourned till June 5 to hear the report of the settlement.

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the move made by Cubana Chiefpriest. Here are some of the comments below:

@euphychinenye:

"Paschal has always been a great guy."

@mi_reina2:

"In Nigeria just have money and connection and you will break all rules."

@euphychinenye:

"Paschal has always been a great guy."

@mi_reina2:

"In Nigeria just have money and connection and you will break all rules."

@oghenechovwe_:

"Oh Mummy of Lagos."

@adaikwerre:

"In Nigeria, just have money."

@boo_berry20:

"Money na water."

@zabeth_xx__:

"Justice for Idris. In Nigeria, just have money."

@preetty_bee_:

"You see why Cubana chief priest always move around with politicians and you lot will be coming for him. After money, you also need political connections. Bobrisky doesn't have levels nah just mouth."

@hon_beeccy:

"Money Na Water."

@midebalq:

"In this country just have money with sure connection, money nah water true true."mideblaq

Cubana Chiefpriest seen at party after EFC C's arrest

Legit.ng had reported that Cubana Chiefpriest was seen at a party in Abuja a few days after he was arrested by the EFCC.

He seemed to have learnt his lesson as he was seen making transfer to the celebrant instead of spraying money.

The businessman was also seen enjoying himself at the party.

