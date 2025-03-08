International Women’s Day 2025 has finally come around and Legit.ng will be shining a spotlight on women who are excelling in their fields

International Women’s Day has become a celebration that many women look forward to globally as it is a day dedicated to celebrating the achievements of women across several walks of life.

The International Women’s Day celebration takes place every March 8, around the world and it is also a day where important topics plaguing women are discussed particularly matters of sexual violence, harassment, and unfair treatment in workplaces, among other things.

To mark this year’s IWD, Legit.ng will be focusing on the Nigerian entertainment space and the women who have stood out in their crafts.

1. Funke Akindele the box office queen:

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele is a worthy mention on this list. The movie star got into filmmaking as a young girl and was known for her role in the popular UNICEF drama series, I Need To Know. However, that was just the beginning. She has risen to become one of the top filmmakers in Nollywood with stellar records in the box office. The mum of two serves as an inspiration to many as her dedication and hard work leave a lot for people to emulate.

2. Mo Abudu breaking boundaries in the media space:

Nigerian media mogul, filmmaker and philanthropist, Mo Abudu, is widely recognized for her contributions to African storytelling, media representation, and women's empowerment. She has often been celebrated on International Women's Day for her impact in breaking barriers in the male-dominated entertainment and business industries. Mo Abudu was recently named the 2024 Businesswoman of the Year at the prestigious Forbes Africa Woman Awards, held in Johannesburg, South Africa, she has also been featured on Forbes' list of the World's 100 Most Powerful Women for three consecutive years (2021, 2022, and 2023), underscoring her influence in global media.

3. Hilda Baci made being a chef extra cool:

Hilda Baci stands out as a remarkable figure in Nigeria's culinary scene. As a chef, restaurateur, and actress, she embodies the spirit of women's empowerment through her achievements and contributions to the food industry. In 2023, at the age of 26, Hilda Baci bagged a Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual, cooking for 93 hours and 11 minutes. Since her GWR feat, Hilda has established her brand as a renowned chef in Nigeria with thousands of students to her credit.

4.Tems the Grammy winner:

Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi aka Tems is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer who has made a significant impact on the global music scene, inspiring women across the world. Tems is one of the few female Nigerian musicians to win a Grammy Award, solidifying her position as a trailblazer in the global music scene. Tems has also amassed 23 award wins and 28 nominations, including multiple BET Awards, NAACP Image Awards, and Soul Train Music Awards.

5. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie the gender equality champion:

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is a globally renowned Nigerian writer, feminist, and advocate for gender equality. Chimamanda’s TED Talk, “We Should All Be Feminists”, became a worldwide phenomenon, influencing discussions on gender equality. Her book of the same title has been translated into multiple languages and distributed globally, even by Beyoncé in her 2013 album Flawless. Her message encourages women to embrace feminism and fight for their rights, which is at the heart of IWD’s mission. Through her works like Purple Hibiscus, Half of a Yellow Sun, and Americanah, Chimamanda consistently addresses gender inequality, sexism, and societal expectations of women. She advocates for a world where women are not limited by cultural or traditional restrictions.

6. Bose Ogulu aka Mama Burna the trailblazer:

Bose Ogulu, affectionately known as "Mama Burna," stands out as a remarkable figure in the music industry. As the mother and manager of Grammy-winning artist Burna Boy, she has been instrumental in shaping his career and promoting African music globally. Her contributions to music, business, and women’s empowerment make her a fitting figure to celebrate on International Women’s Day. The entertainment industry is often male-dominated, but Bose Ogulu has shattered barriers as a female artist manager, businesswoman, and cultural curator. She has successfully managed Burna Boy’s career, securing global deals and positioning him as an Afrobeats giant.

7. Veekee James the fashion boss:

Veekee James stands out as a remarkable figure in Nigeria's fashion industry. As a renowned fashion designer, entrepreneur, and gospel singer, she embodies the spirit of women's empowerment through her achievements and contributions to the world of fashion. However, that is not all. The 29-year-old has showcased with her lifestyle that it is possible to pursue all of her passions at once. Apart from being a fashion boss, she has started a gifting company, she has explored her love for cooking, lifestyle content creation and skitmaking. She is an unstoppable force.

These powerful women listed above are just a few of the strong Nigerian women who are breaking barriers in their respective fields.

