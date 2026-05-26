Paul Scholes has been forced into a major U-turn after Arsenal’s Premier League title win proved his earlier criticism wrong

The Manchester United legend now concedes Arsenal’s success was built on resilience rather than flashy football

With Arsenal now eyeing a historic Champions League final against PSG, Scholes believes the champions are only going to get stronger

Paul Scholes has publicly walked back his earlier criticism of Arsenal after Mikel Arteta’s side finally secured the Premier League title for the first time since 2004, admitting he may have been too harsh during their mid-season wobble.

Earlier in the campaign, the Manchester United legend had questioned whether any team “deserved” to win the league, arguing that no side had produced consistently convincing football.

Arsenal were crowned Premier League champions for the first time since 2004, beating Man City to the title by seven points. Photo by Justin Setterfield

Source: Getty Images

But with Arsenal finishing seven points clear of Manchester City after a dramatic run-in, Scholes has now acknowledged that perspective was unfair in hindsight.

Speaking on the Good, the Bad and the Football podcast, Scholes reflected on his earlier remarks and admitted the emotional pressure of the title race influenced how he assessed the Gunners’ performances.

Arsenal’s winning formula earns Scholes’ respect

While Scholes initially criticised Arsenal for a lack of free-flowing football, he now accepts that their success came from a different kind of strength, one built on discipline, mentality, and game management under pressure, Football London reports.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has confessed he was overly "harsh" on Arsenal this season. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt

Source: Getty Images

He explained that although the season may not have been the most entertaining at times, Arsenal showed a crucial ability to deliver results when it mattered most. That, he admitted, is what ultimately defines champions.

"It wasn't the most entertaining, but when you look back, there was a lot of pressure from them to get over the line. They've done it in a different way and you can see that.

"It's not easy to win the Premier League. I was a bit harsh and a bit tough, but the question now is can they go on and dominate English football?"

Scholes also suggested that Arsenal’s ability to withstand pressure after multiple near misses in previous seasons made their triumph even more significant, especially as rivals Manchester City pushed them until the final stretch.

The former midfielder now believes Arsenal’s achievement should not be underestimated simply because it did not follow a traditional style of dominant, expressive football.

Arsenal's

Looking ahead, Scholes issued a subtle warning to Arsenal’s rivals, suggesting that this title win could mark the beginning of a stronger and more consistent era for Mikel Arteta’s squad.

The Man United legend praised Arsenal's squad’s potential for improvement, insisting the Gunners still have room to grow and will likely strengthen further in the transfer market.

According to him, the most important breakthrough has already happened, which is learning how to win.

Arsenal now shifts focus to a massive Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest, their first appearance in the showpiece since 2006.

Oliseh hails Arsenal’s EPL win

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh has revealed when he knew Arsenal would win the Premier League title long before they eventually did.

Arsenal were confirmed as Premier League champions on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, after title challengers Manchester City failed to beat AFC Bournemouth.

Source: Legit.ng