A newspaper journalist went to interview Nigerian author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie in Baltimore, USA only to discover she had twins

Charlotte Edwardes, a reporter from The Guardian Newspaper, UK was surprised when she saw two 10-month-old babies at the author's house

Although mention was not made concerning when she got pregnant and had the babies, the author acknowledged they were hers

Many lovers of books are surprised to read that Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is now a mother of twins.

The Anambra-born author who was previously a mother of a baby girl now has 10-month-old twins.

Chimamanda now has twin babies. Photo credit: Facebook/Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and The Guardian UK.

This much was revealed in a story published in The Guardian Newspaper of UK.

The story did not give much details about the children and mentions were not made regarding when the author got pregnant or if she and her husband explored other means of childbearing.

However, the popular author acknowledged that the children were hers and didn't give further details.

Why Chimamanda's twins were kept a secret

She said she was being protective of her children because Nigerians are nosy and they want to know everything about people's lives.

Charlotte Edwardes, The Guardian UK journalist had walked into Adichie's house in Baltimore USA but she was surprised to see the babies.

Charlotte said she had read much about Adichie but was not aware she was a mother of twins.

She wrote:

"I arrive early to meet Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, the Nigerian-American writer, feminist, author of Americanah. Her home, just outside Baltimore, looks Scandinavian somehow amid the snow crust and woodland. Adichie is mid-photoshoot, but the stylist shows me through to the kitchen, telling me to help myself to roast chicken and rice. At a desk in the corner, Adichie’s nine-year-old daughter is wearing headphones and absorbed in what looks like homework. In the middle of the room, watched over by a nanny, are two smiling, 10-month-old boys, one sitting in an activity centre, shrieking with joy, the other gnawing a toy. I’d read a lot about Adichie’s life in the last few years: the sudden death of her father, Nigeria’s first professor of statistics, in 2020, the second shock of her mother’s death months later in 2021. I’d heard her on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour in 2023 discussing how motherhood is a glorious gift that comes at a cost: “I could probably have written two novels had I not had my child.” Nowhere had I heard that she’d had twins."

When Adichie emerged to join Charlotte for the interview, she acknowledged the twins as hers.

The story reads, quoting Adichie's comments:

“You’ve met my babies,” Adichie laughs when she appears in a vibrant orange dress. She sits to remove the hair extensions she has worn for the shoot. “I want to protect my children. I’m OK with having them mentioned, but I don’t want the piece to become about them.” Later, she tells me that for a long time people didn’t know she had a husband, either – she married Ivara Esege, a hospital physician, in 2009. “So, here’s the thing, Nigerians are … ” Nosy? “They want to know about your personal life. Because of that, I am resistant. I very rarely talk about it.”

Adichie is currently 47 and is married to medical practitioner, Ivara Esege. Her new book, Dream Count is due for release in March.

Adichie bagged chieftaincy title in 2023

In a related story, Renowned novelist, Chimamanda Adichie Ngozi has become the first woman to be made a chief in Abba, Anambra state.

She was conferred with of "Odeluwa" which means she who writes for the world" by HRH, Igwe Leonard Nwankwo Ezeh of Abba.

Adichie who is also a feminist said she is happy to know that more women will be conferred in time to come.

