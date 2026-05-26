The federal government has approves 50% fare discount on Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) train services

The discount is aimed at easing transportation costs during the Eid Al Adha (also called Eid al-Kabir) 2026 celebration

On Tuesday, May 26, the NRC confirmed ticket rebates for previous purchases and unchanged train schedules

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience reporting on national and regional news from Lagos, with a strong focus on Nigeria, Africa and broader international affairs.

FCT, Abuja - Amid the 2026 Eid Al Adha celebration, the federal government, through the ministry of transportation, has approved a 50% fare discount on all train services operated by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

Legit.ng understands that this is part of the measures to ease transportation costs for Nigerians during the Eid Al Adha 2026 celebration.

The President Bola Tinubu-led FG approves 50% train fare discount for the Eid-el-Kabir 2026 celebration. Photo credit: s

Source: Facebook

FG approves 50% train fare cut

The development was made known in a statement on Tuesday evening, May 26, signed by Engr. Funsho Adebiyi, the permanent secretary (PS) of the ministry of transportation.

The discount takes effect from Tuesday, May 26, 2026 and will run through Monday, June 1, 2026.

The statement read:

"Accordingly, ticket fares on all NRC passenger train services across the country have been reduced by 50% of the existing approved rates within the stated period. Passengers who had earlier purchased tickets at the full fare before the announcement will be entitled to a 50% rebate, reusable for train rides on or before Monday, June 1, 2026."

The NRC added, as shared on X:

"Train schedules and timetables remain as previously advertised.

"The federal ministry of transportation appreciates the continued support of Nigerians and wishes all passengers and the Muslim faithful a peaceful and joyous Eid Al Adha celebration."

Eid Al Adha 2026 celebration

Eid Al Adha is a major Muslim festival, marking the end of the pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia. The holiday starts with Arafat Day on Dhu Al Hijjah 9 and continues through Dhu Al Hijjah 10, 11 and 12.

According to Muslim tradition, Prophet Muhammad instituted the celebration of Eid Al Adha.

Typically, Muslims dress in new clothes and attend special congregational Eid prayers (Salat al-Eid) at mosques or open grounds on the morning of Eid Al Adha. The prayers are followed by the sacrifice of an animal, visits to family and friends, and the sharing of food with loved ones and the needy in honour of Prophet Ibrahim’s obedience to God. However, cultural expressions of these traditions vary widely across different countries and regions.

Muslims in several countries will observe Eid Al Adha 2026 on Wednesday, May 27. Photo credit: @Muslim

Source: Twitter

The Days of Tashreeq follow immediately after Eid Al Adha (the 11th, 12th, and 13th of Dhul-Hijjah). During these three days, Muslims are encouraged to continue celebrating by eating, drinking, and remembering God. Spiritual fasting is not advised during this period.

Read more on Eid Al Adha:

Eid Al Adha 2026 holiday in UAE

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that based on the Dhu Al Hijjah crescent, Eid Al Adha 2026 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was projected for May 27, with dates reliant on final moonsighting.

While astronomical calculations provide expected dates, official confirmation depended on the sighting of the new crescent moon marking the beginning of the Islamic month of Dhu al-Hijjah.

Eid Al Adha in the UAE could bring the longest public holiday of 2026.

Source: Legit.ng