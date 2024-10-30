Celebrity chef Hilda Baci has had the long desire to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking hours by an individual

In a throwback video, she shared how she was still staying with one of her friends and was saving up for her place

She also revealed the number of hours she would like to cook so that she would break the 60 hours record set by the then record holder

An old video of celebrity chef Hilda Bassey, aka Hilda Baci, speaking about her desire to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking hours by an individual has surfaced online.

In an old video recorded in 2019, Hilda revealed that breaking the record was something very close to her chest. She said the then record holder had done 60 hours but she desired to cook for 72 hours.

She also spoke about how one of her friends Evelyn Dairo had allowed her to stay at her place in Lagos because she had nowhere to stay in the city.

According to Hilda, she had only known Evelyn for a month prior to the favour she granted her. The celebrity chef noted that she was also saving up for her place when she had the desire to break the Guinness World Record.

In 2023, Hilda was able to achieve her dream as she broke the Guinness World Record with a time of 93 hours and 11 minutes.

Reactions to Hilda Baci's Guinness Record dream

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Hilda Baci's desire to break the Guinness World Record in 2019 below:

@wasem__nessa:

"She has paid her dues. I love her a little too much."

@shakitisisi:

"She spoke it into existence. Focused lady."

@imaniwills_:

"So where has this amazing friend been when you were jumping around with Ama? You’ve had these posts and never acknowledged the whole time? Maybe in secret. SMH this thing call friendship is hard."

@vanilla_kenile:

"Power of the tongues."

@blexxy23:

"Dreams do come true."

Hilda Baci dethroned as GWR holder

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Hilda Baci has lost her crown 180 days after she set a new Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest cooking marathon (individual).

On Tuesday, November 7, 2023, Guinness World Records announced Irish chef Alan Fisher as the new record holder.

Fisher not only broke Hilda's record but also the longest baking marathon (individual) record previously held by USA's Wendy Sandner.

