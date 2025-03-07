Today, International Women's Day 2025, marks a celebration of female achievement, and we are honouring five great women who made a lasting impact in our society

These trailblazers have shown dedication, unrelenting passion, and unshakeable determination in their pursuit of excellence

Through their groundbreaking work, they inspired countless women, challenged societal norms, and paved the way for future generations of women leaders

To commemorate the 2025 International Women's Day, five women who have made great contributions to society have been recognised for their outstanding achievements

From various walks of life, these women have risen to the forefront of their respective fields, defying expectations and shattering glass ceilings.

As we honour their achievements, we are reminded of the transformative power of women's leadership and the potential that lies within every human.

In this article, Legit.ng delved into the stories of these five amazing women, exploring their journeys and success stories.

1. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is an ace economist and international development expert who has been making waves throughout her illustrious career.

As the first woman and first African to lead the World Trade Organization (WTO), she cemented her place in history as a champion of global trade and cooperation.

Her journey has taken her from the halls of Harvard University, where she earned her undergraduate degree, to the World Bank, where she rose through the ranks to become a renowned expert in her field.

Throughout her career, Okonjo-Iweala demonstrated a steadfast commitment to promoting economic development, reducing poverty, and empowering women.

One of Okonjo-Iweala's most notable achievements was her role in spearheading Nigeria's economic reforms during her tenure as the country's Minister of Finance.

Her leadership and expertise were instrumental in negotiating the country's debt relief with the Paris Club, wiping out $30 billion of Nigeria's debt.

This feat not only alleviated a significant burden on the Nigerian economy but also paved the way for future economic growth and development.

As the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Okonjo-Iweala continued to make history, leading the organisation with vision and determination.

Her commitment to promoting global trade and cooperation has been amazing, and she has worked tirelessly to address the challenges facing the organisation.

Through her work with various organisations, including the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) and the African Risk Capacity (ARC), she also demonstrated her commitment to promoting gender equality and empowering women to take on leadership roles.

Okonjo-Iweala's numerous awards and honours confirmed her outstanding contributions to the world of economics and international development.

She has been recognised as one of the most influential people in the world by TIME Magazine, and has received honourary degrees from several prestigious institutions, including Yale University and Brown University.

As a trailblazer and a role model, Okonjo-Iweala continues to inspire and motivate people around the world, leaving a lasting legacy that will be remembered for generations to come.

2. Kafayat Sanni

Kafayat Sanni made history in the Nigerian Air Force when she became the pioneering female fighter pilot at just 22 years old.

In 2019, she became the first woman to take to the skies as a fighter pilot, shattering a 55-year barrier.

Her success was credited to the rigorous training, including a stint at the Nigerian Defence Academy, where she became the first female cadet to undergo regular combat training and earn her wings as a fixed-wing fighter aircraft pilot.

Her credentials also include training in the United States, where she honed her flying skills and further solidified her position as a leading pilot.

Kafayat's outstanding performance earned her the top spot at the NAF 401 Flying Training School in Kaduna state, where she was named the overall best pilot in 2017.

By challenging the status quo and pushing beyond expectations, Sanni inspired a new generation of women to pursue careers in aviation and other male-dominated fields.

“It was what I wanted to do. And I felt that everyone is not supposed to fold their arms and watch what is happening in our country. Everyone could always play their part. So, I did not think there was any reason for me to think that it is not possible for me to actually fly the jet because there was no female that ever flew the jet. I believe I could achieve it and I did. It is a privilege for me to be winged as the first female fighter pilot in the Nigerian Air Force," she told ThisDay in 2019.

3. Folorunso Alakija

Folorunso Alakija is a renowned Nigerian entrepreneur and philanthropist who has made a lasting impact on the business world.

As the founder and Group Managing Director of The Rose of Sharon group, she has demonstrated exceptional leadership and vision.

Alakija's business acumen is undeniable in her role as the founder of Famfa Oil, a leading indigenous crude oil export company in Nigeria.

Her amazing track record also includes a stint as the Managing Director of FCMB, where she played a key role in shaping the bank's growth and development.

In addition to her business pursuits, Alakija is a passionate advocate for the fashion industry, serving as the national president and lifelong trustee of the Fashion Designers Association of Nigeria (FADAN).

Her outstanding contributions to the business world have earned her recognition as the richest woman in Nigeria by Forbes, a confirmation of her hard work, dedication, and innovative spirit.

4. Obiageli Ezekwesili

Obiageli Ezekwesili is a highly respected economic policy expert, humanitarian, and activist.

She has held various high-profile positions, including serving as the Vice President of the World Bank's Africa region.

Ezekwesili has also served as a minister in the Nigerian government, overseeing the Education and Solid Minerals sectors.

In addition to her professional credentials, Ezekwesili is a passionate advocate for transparency, accountability, and good governance.

She has co-founded several organizations, including Transparency International and the #BringBackOurGirls movement, and has also established the #FixPoliticsInitiative.

5. Ibukun Awosika

Ibukun Awosika has etched her legacy in the annals of history with her innovative spirit, leadership prowess, and dedication to empowering women.

Through her outstanding career and dedication to excellence, she bagged a historic appointment as the first female Chairperson of First Bank of Nigeria.

Awosika's entrepreneurial drive also led her to establish The Chair Centre Group, a furniture manufacturing company that has grown from a simple concept into a thriving enterprise.

Her success in this venture confirmed her ability to turn vision into reality, a quality that has served her well in her subsequent endeavours.

As a mentor, author, and public speaker, Awosika has inspired countless women and paved the way for a new generation of women to excel in the corporate world.

