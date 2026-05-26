Just In: Winner emerges in PDP governorship primary in Rivers
A major ally of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike and former Commissioner for Transportation in Rivers, Sam Ejekwu, has been declared the consensus candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2027 governorship election in the state.
The former commissioner was declared the PDP candidate in the state by Tajudeen Yusuf, the chairman of the state electoral committee.
According to Daily Trust, the committee received affirmation votes across the local government areas in the oil-rich South-South state.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng