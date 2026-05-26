A major ally of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike and former Commissioner for Transportation in Rivers, Sam Ejekwu, has been declared the consensus candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2027 governorship election in the state.

The former commissioner was declared the PDP candidate in the state by Tajudeen Yusuf, the chairman of the state electoral committee.

PDP announces Sam Ejekwu as its Rivers governorship candidate Photo Credit: @OfficialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

According to Daily Trust, the committee received affirmation votes across the local government areas in the oil-rich South-South state.

Source: Legit.ng