Nigerian international act Damini Ogulu Burna Boy's mother and manager, Bose Ogulu, gave fans a show recently

The 56-year-old, who recently celebrated her birthday with family, was seen flaunting her DJing skills on her birthday

The video has now circulated social media, with fans expressing their sincere love for the Ogulu family

Afrobeat multi-award-winning music star Burna Boy's mum, Bose Ogulu, left social media abuzz after a video of her surfaced online.

It will be recalled that Bose Ogulu, also called Namix, recently found out that finding out he used her voice on the outro of his 2019 song Spiritual, a track from his album Africa Giant. The video warmed the hearts of social media users, stressing the love Burna has for his mother.

Burna Boy's mum flaunts her DJing skills. Credit: @thenamix

In a new video, Bose is seen vibing on her birthday. A clip shows her as the disc jockey at her birthday party while her kids are hailing her in the background.

This video caused many to express their love for the seemingly unproblematic family. She looked so happy while at it, making many wonder if she used to work as a DJ.

Watch the clip here:

Peeps react to Burna Boy's mum's clip

Read some reactions below:

@neyoblaze007:

"This family is a vibe starting from Mama Burna 😂."

@sansbrown_zz:

"Song title please 🙏. Omo I don forget this song.'

@Dhamaan88:

"MAMA BURNA ON THE DECKS."

@Attaokyere1:

"And his son steal this song from Ghana AI and DJ Vision."

@AhmedTiamiyu10:

"Is there something the ogulu family can't do? They are just gifted."

@Eze_Ego_:

"Mama odogwu we the outsiders celebrate u everyday super woman."

@UshieUshie71197:

"Like mother like son I too love this family."

