Burna Boy's Mum Shows off Impressing DJing Skills on Her Birthday: "This Family is a Vibe"
- Nigerian international act Damini Ogulu Burna Boy's mother and manager, Bose Ogulu, gave fans a show recently
- The 56-year-old, who recently celebrated her birthday with family, was seen flaunting her DJing skills on her birthday
- The video has now circulated social media, with fans expressing their sincere love for the Ogulu family
Afrobeat multi-award-winning music star Burna Boy's mum, Bose Ogulu, left social media abuzz after a video of her surfaced online.
It will be recalled that Bose Ogulu, also called Namix, recently found out that finding out he used her voice on the outro of his 2019 song Spiritual, a track from his album Africa Giant. The video warmed the hearts of social media users, stressing the love Burna has for his mother.
In a new video, Bose is seen vibing on her birthday. A clip shows her as the disc jockey at her birthday party while her kids are hailing her in the background.
Opeyemi Aiyeola encourages women to speak about their IVF procedures: "Stop giving half testimonies"
This video caused many to express their love for the seemingly unproblematic family. She looked so happy while at it, making many wonder if she used to work as a DJ.
Watch the clip here:
Peeps react to Burna Boy's mum's clip
Read some reactions below:
@neyoblaze007:
"This family is a vibe starting from Mama Burna 😂."
@sansbrown_zz:
"Song title please 🙏. Omo I don forget this song.'
@Dhamaan88:
"MAMA BURNA ON THE DECKS."
@Attaokyere1:
"And his son steal this song from Ghana AI and DJ Vision."
@AhmedTiamiyu10:
"Is there something the ogulu family can't do? They are just gifted."
@Eze_Ego_:
"Mama odogwu we the outsiders celebrate u everyday super woman."
@UshieUshie71197:
"Like mother like son I too love this family."
Burna Boy's mum meets Akon
Legit.ng previously reported that Burna Boy and his mother, Bose Ogulu, have been meeting various notable celebs since they became known globally.
The latest personality they met is Senegalese singer Akon, who radiated with smiles in the beautiful video shared online.
Akon spoke about what he loves and what he is not cool with, which got the reactions of social media users.
Source: Legit.ng
