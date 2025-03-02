Aisha Achimugu, OFR, an Abuja-based businesswoman and Chief Executive Officer of Felak Concept Group, a firm that is into civil, structural and transportation engineering, is one of the highly respected employers of labour.

The serial entrepreneur that deals in exploration, production and distribution of petroleum products, has made and continues to make huge contributions to the nation’s economy.

Achimugu thanks Nigerians

Brick by brick, Achimugu has built a vast layout of opportunities for young Nigerians and has demonstrated that greatness can be earned through diligence and hard work, making her great impact in various sectors.

Aisha Achimugu picks entrepreneur of the year award

At different times, the Founder and President of SAM Empowerment Foundation has also been duly recognized for her industry and philanthropy within and outside the country.

On Saturday, March 1, 2025, at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island Lagos, family, friends and fans shared in the joy of the 51-year-old, who holds a degree in Accounting from the University of Jos and a Master’s in Business Management from the University of Belize, when she bagged the award of Entrepreneur of the Year at the Sun Newspapers Awards ceremony.

During the ceremony, many distinguished guests said she would have also won an award for the Philanthropist of the Year if there was such a category.

Indeed, she is not lagging in philanthropy, considering that her well-documented humanitarian gestures have impacted millions of people and communities in Nigeria over the years.

The very elated woman posted on her social media, that she acknowledged the award.

She said:

“The Sun Publishing Limited has proudly recognised me, as the Sun Entrepreneur of the Year, celebrating my outstanding contributions to business, leadership and social impact.

It’s such an honour to be recognized as The Sun Entrepreneur of the Year 2025.”

Achimugu recounts the journey in philanthropy

She said her recognition is not only a testament to her business expertise but also a commitment to national development.

From her early academic pursuit as a pioneer in Nigeria’s maritime sector, said made history as the first female transaction advisor for the Ibaka Seaport project.

Also, her philanthropic efforts have impacted countless lives, reinforcing her dedication to uplifting communities through The Aisha Achimugu Foundation

The award was formally presented to her at The Sun Awards 2026 in Eko Hotel, Lagos, on March 1, 2025, in the presence of industry leaders, dignitaries, and well-wishers.

Early days

In her younger days, she easily proved to have known her right from her left when some of them were still tied to their mother’s apron strings.

Much later, when she floated her business, it took her little or no time to prove that she indeed set out to pursue her dream on the global stage.

Achimugu acknowledges Nigerians in a new award.

Though it was considered an impossible task by some naysayers, she was determined to pursue her ambition of ruling the world with her unwavering doggedness.

Today, she rubs shoulders with other world-class and renowned business moguls as she has gradually built her career to the international stage.

