Former US lawmaker Mike Arnold has kicked against a possible presidential ticket involving former governor Rabiu Kwankwaso

Ex-presidential candidate Peter Obi and Kwankwaso recently defected from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to the NDC, hoping to emerge as the party’s presidential flagbearers

Reacting to the combination, Arnold stated that he is strongly opposed to Kwankwaso running alongside Obi because Kwankwaso is allegedly part of the Sultan of Sokoto’s inner circle

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Mike Arnold, a former Republican Mayor of the US City of Blanco in Texas, has said he would not endorse a possible Peter Obi-Rabiu Kwankwaso presidential ticket in the 2027 elections.

Arnold, in a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Tuesday night, May 25, urged supporters of Obi not to embrace the likely partnership between the two Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) chieftains.

Mike Arnold says he will oppose any Peter Obi-Rabiu Kwankwaso ticket ahead of the 2027 presidential election. Photo credit: Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

Source: Facebook

Arnold rejects Obi-Kwankwaso ticket

He said that although he admires Obi, he is not yet totally convinced of the former Anambra governor's abilities.

Arnold posted on X:

"I have an open mind. What will close my mind instantly, without any wiggle room, is an Obi-Kwankwaso ticket."

He continued:

"Nigeria does not need more of the same. It does not need different gasoline running through the same engine. It does not need a different conductor on the train — not when the train has to follow the same damnable tracks."

Explaining his opposition to Kwankwaso, Arnold, the founder of Africa Arise International, described the former Kano State governor as “the Sultan’s man” and “a snivelling bootlicker to Sokoto.” He also urged Obi to “pick a running mate who is not a puppet of the Sultan.”

The current Sultan of Sokoto is Alhaji Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar III. He ascended the throne as the 20th Sultan on November 2, 2006, succeeding his brother, the late Muhammadu Maccido.

Furthermore, the American made several other allegations, including accusing Kwankwaso of introducing Sharia law in Kano.

Arnold added:

"As Governor of Kano state, Kwankwaso formally declared Sharia law on June 21, 2000, and established the Hisbah Board — the religious enforcement agency that has been arresting Kano residents for "improper dress" and "indecent mixing of the sexes" ever since. He lost his re-election in 2003 anyway, for being insufficiently Islamic for the Kano clerical establishment."

Mike Arnold criticises Rabiu Kwankwaso, referencing Sharia law, Hisbah Board, Kano politics, ahead of the 2027 Nigerian elections. Photo credit: Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

Source: Facebook

Read more on Kwankwaso:

Kwankwaso dismisses alleged alliance with Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kwankwaso slammed those saying that he is working for President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking in a video interview with Global TV Nigeria, monitored by Legit.ng, Kwankwaso said, “only foolish people would believe that.”

The former New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) chieftain insisted that he is a serious opposition figure.

Source: Legit.ng