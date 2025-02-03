Tems has emerged as the first Nigerian to clinch the Best African Music Performance at the 67th Grammy

A video showing the moment Tems gave her acceptance speech alongside her mum and team on the Grammy stage has also gone viral

Tems defeated the likes of Burna Boy, Davido, Yemi Alade, and others to win the prestigious award

Nigerian singer and songwriter Temilade Openiyi better known as Tems or Temsbaby put the country on the world map after winning the Best African Music Performance category at the 67th Grammys.

The 67th Grammy was held on Sunday, February 2nd, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, USA.

The event, which brought together music acts from around the world, was also attended by Nigerian top stars, including Yemi Alade, Rema, and Asake Ololade Mr Money.

Tems win Best African Music performance

Tems won the Grammy award with her song, Love Me Jeje, which interpolates veteran singer Seyi Sodimu's 1997 hit of the same name.

Tems' "Love Me Jeje" is a track from her debut album, Born in the Wild, which was released in May 2024.

This is Tems second Grammy after she earned her first Grammy award for her contribution to Future's hit single 'Wait For U'.

Tems won the award ahead of Yemi Alade's 'Tomorrow', Asake 'MMS' ft Wizkid, Chris Brown's 'Sensational' feat Davido & Lojay, and Burna Boy's 'Higher.'

Recall that Grammy introduced the Best African Music Performance category last year, which saw South African star Tyla win it with her hit single 'Water'

Tems speech at the Grammys

Tems during her acceptance speech dedicated her award to God, her mother and her team, who joined her on stage.

"Dear God, thank you so much for putting me on this stage and bringing me this team,” Tems said.

She also used the opportunity to celebrate her mum, whose birthday is on February 3.

Watch video from Tems acceptance speech below:

Tems also set history as the first Indigenous African musician to earn a nomination in the R&B category at the Grammys, her hit ‘Burning’, lost the award, to SZA’s Saturn.

She also lost out in the Best Global Music Album category to Matt B and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Reactions trail Tems' acceptance speech

Read the comments from Nigerian netizens as they celebrate Tems' Grammy award win below:

sose_tee commented:

"To God be the Glory that’s on period!!! Go girl."

cassieakinde wrote:

"This is amazing ❤️ Congratulations Tems!!!"

yettima said:

"That’s right! Let the Glory be to God! Well done Tems! ❤️👏👏👏 congratulations."

gingersoullifestyle reacted:

"Congratulations @temsbaby Mama, entire family, and our beautiful country Nigeria. To global impact."

merita_baby commented:

"I was rooting for Tems or Yemi Alade. Super proud of the girlies."

official_deolasoft said:

"I felt she should have acknowledged Seyi Sodimu."

What Tems said about Beyonce

Legit.ng previously reported that the Love Me Jeje star gushed over her relationship with Beyoncé and shared how she truly felt.

The Nigerian singer hung out with Beyoncé for a pre-Grammy event and their video went viral.

While granting an interview, she noted that she had not slept since she got an email from Beyoncé as she anticipated a working relationship with her.

