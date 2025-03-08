Nigerian socialite Bobrisky has taken to social media to celebrate International Women’s Day to the surprise of fans

The crossdresser took to his official Instagram page to share new photos and accompanied them with an inspirational message

Bobrisky’s IWD post drew the attention of many Nigerians and some of them reacted to it with some questions

Nigerian socialite Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye aka Bobrisky has joined women all over the world to celebrate International Women’s Day.

On March 8, 2025, women globally took to social media to celebrate the power and resilience of women. Others also used the opportunity to shine a light on some of the injustices women face in particular.

Bobrisky is one Nigerian celebrity who did not let the day go unnoticed and he used his platform to join women to mark the occasion.

Nigerians react as Bobrisky celebrates International Women's Day. Photos: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

The celebrity crossdresser posted a series of new photos of himself and he accompanied it with a caption to inspire other women. According to Bob, a woman’s strength is measured by her courage to rise every time she falls.

He wrote:

“A woman’s strength is not measured by her ability to endure, but by her courage to rise every time she falls.. happy women’s day to all my female followers 💕.”

See Bobrisky’s post below:

Reactions as Bobrisky marks International Women’s Day

Bobrisky’s International Women’s Day post went viral on the Nigerian social media space and it raised a series of comments from netizens. While some of them were amused, others asked the crossdresser some questions:

Bobrisky's IWD post trends. Photos: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

simply_mary_k said:

“Bob u really get audacity.”

Kii_ra0 wrote:

“She looks good in his outfit.”

Queen_lhynah said:

“Bob don dey enjoy female lifestyle pass some of us 😂.”

Ebukaadamz wrote:

“Happy international women's day, na man you be.”

Ada_princy_neme wrote:

“He does womanhood effortlessly 😩.”

Korkor_saanoh said:

“Why should he think she’s a woman😢.”

Effedeborah wrote:

“Daddy of lagorrrrssss Why not wait till men’s day?”

Abhadore_gold said:

“I miss you mommy of Lagos 😍.”

Lord__d001 wrote:

“Women encourage him and they still complain later 😂birds of the same feather.”

king_ceddyf wrote:

"Nothing concern bros with men's day again."

Bobrisky blasts Radiogad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that as the heated exchange between Afrobeats star David Adeleke Davido and media personality Destiny Ezeyim, aka Radiogad continued to trend, Bobrisky returned to social media to share a cryptic post.

The crossdresser in a post via his Instagram page threw subtle shades at an individual who got blocked by 30B BG to claim he was a member of Wizkid's FC.

Bobrisky stated that the individual was not needed in FC.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng