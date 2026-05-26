The African Action Congress has commenced its presidential primary in Abuja, with members gathering in large numbers

Omoyele Sowore had declared his intention to contest the 2027 presidential election under the AAC platform

Sowore has also reportedly handed over party leadership to Pastor Samuel Ajeyigbe ahead of the internal political process

The presidential primary of the African Action Congress (AAC) began in Abuja on Tuesday, May 26, as party members and supporters gathered at the National Centre for Women Development in the Central Business District.

Sowore’s AAC begins presidential primary as supporters gather in Abuja. Photo: topnotchvibe_, ChuksEricE

Source: Twitter

Videos shared on X showed a hall filled with young people ahead of the exercise. A voice heard in one of the videos said the primary would begin in a few hours and that members were waiting for the arrival of the party’s National Working Committee.

The speaker in the video also hailed the AAC as “a party for the oppressed.”

The development comes days after the party's founder, Omoyele Sowore, announced his intention to contest the 2027 presidential election.

The human rights activist Sowore had made the declaration on Friday, May 22, joining the growing list of aspirants seeking to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the next general election.

It was also shared on X by The International Centre for Investigative Reporting that Sowore officially handed over the leadership of the AAC to Pastor Samuel Ajeyigbe.

Ajeyigbe previously served as the Deputy National Chairman (Admin) of the party.

If Sowore emerges as the AAC presidential candidate, it will be the third time he has contested for Nigeria’s highest office. He was the party’s presidential flagbearer in the 2019 and 2023 elections.

Young supporters fill hall as AAC presidential primary gets underway. Photo: @sowore

Source: Facebook

Reactions emerge as AAC begins primary

Reactions have followed the footage as the party prepared to begin the selection process for its 2027 presidential candidate. Legit.ng gathered a few.

@nekekings1 wrote:

"E come be like say them go secondary school go pack children, and why are some of them hiding their faces like they’re not supposed to be there?"

@vin_chimaobi042 said:

"I like Sowore so much, but he will do better as a lawmaker or minister of youth and sports. These youths are Peter Obi’s potential voters."

@Dprince_O wrote:

"Sowore go pack student full hall. Maybe they told them it was their SUG election."

@Foreignmann7b7 opined:

"One thing Sowore should do is to start from somewhere. He has the information on why nig is not working, but “ he can’t work alone “ meanwhile, coalition could have been a starting point."

@Abiona_mayor

"Nigerian youth need to move along with SOWORE cause I won't lie to you, I love what I'm seeing here. See Nigeria's future sitting to vote for primary. APC and other parties no go allow these youth do pre-election, not to talk of primary. God bless SOWORE. SOWORE 2027."

Watch the video clips below:

Sowore confronts ex-AGF Malami in court

Previously, Legit.ng reported that activist Omoyele Sowore confronted former Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami in court. He recalled his past role in prosecuting critics during the Buhari administration while mocking the reversal of their positions.

The encounter reportedly occurred within court premises, where Sowore reminded Malami of his tenure as Justice Minister, during which he defended government actions against activists.

Source: Legit.ng