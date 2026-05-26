Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh has disclosed when he knew Arsenal would win the Premier League title

The Gunners secured the league title on May 19, 2026, after Manchester City failed to beat AFC Bournemouth

Arsenal sealed it with a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace and lifted the Premier League title for the first time in 22 years

Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh has revealed when he knew Arsenal would win the Premier League title long before they eventually did.

Arsenal were confirmed as Premier League champions on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, after title challengers Manchester City failed to beat AFC Bournemouth.

Sunday Oliseh discloses when he knew Arsenal would win Premier League title. Photo by Mark Metclafe.

Source: Getty Images

The Gunners beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park on the final day to seal their title and lift the trophy for the first time in 22 years after three consecutive second-place finishes.

Oliseh speaks about Arsenal’s title win

Former Super Eagles midfielder Oliseh claimed that he knew Arsenal would win the Premier League title as early as October when the season was still young.

“It's pleasant for me to say it was obvious they were going to be champions as of October,” Oliseh said on SuperSport's Monday Night Football, as quoted by All Nigeria Soccer.

“Because you see one thing most people don't try to take note of in football is that, you're not as good as your attacking force, you are as good as your defence.”

Oliseh added that Mikel Arteta’s organisational skills, getting rid of some big egos in the dressing room and enjoying patience from the board helped him in the long run.

“Let's not forget the management had patience to give him all these years to be coming second,” he added. “They have done great. Many people don't like the man, but he doesn't care, and he shouldn't care; that's my opinion.”

Arteta believes that so many moments made him believe that they would be champions, but a moment where he had a meeting with the players under the tree stood out.

“It’s been so many, and probably I need a bit more time to reflect on that. We have so much footage that will explain a little bit of the story of the season. One of the main ones was a meeting that we had here next to the tree, when I brought all the players together,” he told Arsenal.com.

Mikel Arteta speaks about when he knew Arsenal would win Premier League title. Photo by Sebastian Frej.

Source: Getty Images

He disclosed the details of the conversation, claiming that he told the players to look at what they have built over the years and have the belief that they can achieve anything.

“Once they realised that, I think we went to a different level because you see the impact everyone has had on different games,” he concluded.

Arteta reacts to Arsenal’s Premier League win

Legit.ng previously reported that Mikel Arteta reacted after Arsenal won the Premier League title with a win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The manager could not fully express his emotions after finally lifting the title. He applauded his players as the main protagonists of the win.

Source: Legit.ng