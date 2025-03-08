Her360 by Amarydotcom has announced plans to host a seminar that will equip young girls with essential leadership skills

The conference will also seek to strengthen women's voice, confidence, and creativity skills, fostering mentorship and growth

There is also a plan to recognize outstanding women who have made contributions to society in an award ceremony

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Women’s well-being firm Her360 by Amarydotcom is set to host a three-seminar for women and girls to celebrate the United Nations International Women’s Day (IWD) 2025.

Amarydotcom said the celebration seeks to strengthen women's voices, aligning with the global IWD theme for 2025: For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment.

Her360 to hold a 3-day seminar for women and girls Photo credit: best-photo

Source: Getty Images

According to a statement from Amarydotcom the celebration event, originally scheduled for March 8, has been rescheduled to April 3rd and April 5th, to accommodate the Ramadan period.

BusinessDay reports that the wellness company added that the event coincides with the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, a landmark commitment to advancing women's rights and gender equality.

Hajiya Rahama Adam the CEO of Amaryadotcom and founder of Her360 said:

"This year's International Women's Day theme resonates strongly with Her360's mission. We go beyond mere celebration to cultivate a robust community where leadership, legacy, holistic beauty, and wellness converge.

"Every woman, regardless of her background, deserves the opportunity to rise, thrive, and lead. With decades in the beauty industry, I've witnessed firsthand the dedication, sacrifice, and unwavering determination of women who forge empires and leave lasting legacies for generations to come."

International Women's day is celebrated every year on March 8 Photo credit: AlonzoDesign

Source: Getty Images

International Women's Day celebration

The events planned for the celebration include the Inspired to Lead Teenage Girls’ Summit, a first-of-its-kind gathering designed to equip the next generation of teenage girls with leadership, confidence, creativity, productivity skills, and strategic mentorship opportunities to deepen their learning.

The second event, the Holistic Wellness & Self-Care Retreat, offers a rejuvenating experience with carefully curated sessions aimed at restoring balance, enhancing resilience, and aligning the mind, body, and soul for selected women.

The celebration will conclude with the Grand Finale Celebration, an exclusive, invitation-only event featuring a prestigious dinner and awards ceremony to honour outstanding women who have made significant contributions to the nation and society at large.

CEO of Amaryadotcom added:

“Unfortunately, we don’t talk enough about these huge strides and positive impacts, which is why opportunities like International Women’s Day mean more than a celebration to me.

“Through this platform, I aim to remind women everywhere that they matter, that their voices and sacrifices hold significant value, and that prioritizing self-care is crucial and indispensable for their overall well-being, personal and professional fulfillment.”

