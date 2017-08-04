Who is Mo Abudu: Discover details about her age, career, husband and children

Mo Abudu is a TV producer, talk show host, media personality, entrepreneur, philanthropist and human resource management consultant. She is popularly known as the CEO of EbonyLife Group, Nigeria's premium media, lifestyle and entertainment conglomerate. She is also known for producing films and TV series such as Blood Sisters, Fifty and A Sunday Affair.

Mo Abudu has earned several accolades, including the FAME Award of Excellence and the Grazia Persons of the Year Award. She was recognised as the First Woman to Own a Pan-African TV Channel by Forbes Africa. The media personality founded a non-profit organisation, The Inspire Africa Foundation.

Full name Monsunmola Abudu Gender Female Date of birth 11 September 1964 Age 59 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Hammersmith, West London Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 3 Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Tokunbo Abudu Children 2 School Ridgeway School, MidKent College and West Kent College University University of Westminster Profession TV producer, media personality, entrepreneur, human resource management consultant Net worth $10.5 million Instagram @moabudu

Mo Abudu's biography

The TV producer was born Mosunmola Abudu in Hammersmith, West London, United Kingdom. At the age of seven, she relocated to Nigeria to live with her grandparents. She later returned to London after four years.

Mo Abudu's father died in 1975 when Mo was 11 years old. He was an engineer. Abudu was raised alongside her three sisters, being the oldest.

Where is Mo Abudu from in Nigeria?

Her family's roots are in Ondo Town, Ondo State in Nigeria.

How old is Mo Abudu?

The entrepreneur is 59 years old as of 2023. She was born on 11 September 1964. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Educational background

The reality TV star attended Ridgeway School, MidKent College and West Kent College. She acquired a master's degree in Human Resource Management from the University of Westminster in London, UK.

In 2014, Badcock University honoured her with an honourary Doctor of Human Letters (Honoris Causa). Additionally, in 2008, the University of Westminster awarded her an honourary doctorate of Doctor of Arts.

Career

Mo began her professional career in 1987 in Human Resources Development and programming, working in various firms in the United Kingdom. Within the five years from 1987 to 1992, she worked at The Atlas Recruitment Consultancy Firm, Starform Communications and New Age Communications.

In 1993, Mo moved back to Nigeria, where she worked as a full-time Head Of Human Resources at ExxonMobil. She worked there for seven years. In March 2000, Abudu formed her own Human Resource firm, Vic Lawrence & Associates (VLA), which is still in existence.

The TV personality launched her media career in 2006 with Inspire Africa. The company's first anchor project was a talk show, Moments with Mo, produced by Mo. She featured prominent people such as Hilary Clinton, Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari. She was the CEO of the company for six years and a month.

Her breakthrough came in 2013 when she launched EbonyLife TV, Africa's first international black entertainment network production value. It was in existence for seven years, from 2013 to 2020.

In 2018, she founded EbonyLife Group, Nigeria's premium media conglomerate consisting of EbonyLife TV, EbonyLife Films, EbonyLife Place and EbonyLife Studios.

Who is the CEO of EbonyLife?

Mo is the CEO of the company. It is based in Lagos, Nigeria and is still actively operating. She is also the CEO of EbonyLife Creative Academy, which has been running since January 2021.

Who is the owner of Ebony Life TV?

Mo Abudu serves as the CEO of the entertainment TV channel, which premiered on DSTV in July 2013, and subsequently became part of DSTV's offerings in September 2014.

Mo Abudu's movies and TV series

She started working as an executive producer in 2013 with a TYV series, The Fattening Room. Since then, she has worked as a producer and executive producer in numerous other movies and series. Here are some of the films and TV series she has produced according to her IMDb profile.

Films/TV series Year A Sunday Affair 2023 Blood Sisters 2022 Castle & Castle 2018 Sons of the Caliphate 2016-2018 Fifty 2017 The Wedding Party 2016 On the Real 2016 Desperate Housewives Africa 2015 Deadline 2014 Love and War 2013

What is Mo Abudu's net worth?

The film producer's net worth is alleged to be $10.5 million. Her primary source of income is her career as a film and TV producer and from her entrepreneurial ventures.

Who is the husband of Mo Abdul?

The media mogul is not currently married. However, she was previously married. Mo Abudu's husband was Tokunbo Abudu. The two share two kids: a daughter, Temidayo and a son, Adekoyejo Abudu. The two remained friends after the divorce.

Fun facts

Here are some interesting facts about Mo Abudu.

She spent most of her early years in the United Kingdom.

Forbes described her as one of Africa's Most Successful Women.

She was the first African to chair the 47th Emmy Awards Gala.

She is the creator and executive producer of The Debaters.

She was selected to be the brand ambassador for AVON Cosmetics at the age of 19.

Mo Abudu is a prominent figure in the modern entertainment industry. She is the founder and CEO of EbonyLife Media Group. Besides her career accomplishments, she is a mother of two children.

