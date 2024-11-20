Veekee James took time to celebrate her husband Femi Atere on International Men's Day on Tuesday, November 19

She shared how supportive he has been and appreciated him for being a man of integrity and not listening to what people say about her

The fashion designer also shared how Femi was better than her previous partners and made some wishes for him

Celebrity stylist Victoria James, aka Veekee James, has shared what her husband Femi Atere means to her as she celebrated him on International Men's Day on November 19.

Veekee James shares how her husband has been good to her on International Men's Day. Image credit: @veekee_james

Source: Instagram

The hardworking lady said Femi has been there for her and is not intimidated by her success. Besides, he did not ask her to shut down her business or close her social media accounts.

Whenever people say unpleasant things about Veekee James on social media, she says it does not bother her husband because he now sees it as normal.

She said Femi was better than her ex-boyfriends and commended him for being supportive and having integrity. The fashion designer prayed that God would continue to bless her husband and find favour from Him.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Veekee James celebrates husband

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Veekee James celebrates Femi Atere on International Men's Day below:

@femi_atere:

"@veekee_james thank you so much ifemi. I will always stand by you."

@ronaldo.dip:

"She’s such a sweetheart. Amen to all your prayers. Let those who are wailing continue to wail. Sometimes, people can be so cruel that they forget they’re talking to human beings just like them. I pray God will continue to strengthen you both and keep your marriage in Jesus' name."

@its.didee2:

"I love the part she said, how he doesn’t put his status as a man the way Africa sees it. God please you know my heart please bless me with a kind, God-fearing, loving, supportive, and caring man.

@mdpeoplesdoctor:

"Femi, please never stop loving your dear wife. Never listen to what the internet says. You are one sweet lover for our girl."

Veekee James, hubby display affection publicly

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Veekee James and her husband Femi are not ready to stop the public show of affection they have for one another anytime soon.

Despite the constant hot takes on the need for the couple to keep some of their activities private, they decided to share another one.

Some of their fans hailed them for not allowing the attacks from netizens to prevent them from flaunting themselves online.

Source: Legit.ng