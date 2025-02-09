When it comes to showbiz, it's not just the celebrities who make waves, their children are also stepping into the spotlight for different reasons

While these youngsters are casually shown off by their parents, they add a unique touch to the online reputation of these celebrities

Legit.ng rounded up the 15 cutest celebrity kids who have continuously gained the attention of internet users for their charm

It’s a blessing to be loved by your fans as a celebrity and it’s a whole other level of blessing for these celebrity children to have a special spot in the hearts of many who have seen them on the timeline.

While most of these celebrity kids make the headlines some don’t due to how their parents reserve their online presence.

Pictures of some of the cutest celebrity kids. Credit: @realhaileyadeleke, @adesuaetomi, @kingtinukeelora

Today, Legit.ng brings you the most adorable celebrity kids, who leave fans swooning every time their photos surface online.

Wizkid’s Zion Balogun

Nigerian music star Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid has four sons Boluwatife, Ayodeji, Zion Ayo, and AJ Balogun from his three baby mamas Shola Ogudugu, Binta Diallo, and Jada Pollock who is currently his talent manager.

What is fascinating is how these four boys have each captured the hearts of netizens with their tender handsomeness. Talk about Wizkid’s genes and see how his fans are always to brag.

But for this article, we would only be focusing on how adorable Zion appears in his pictures and videos.

Toyin Lawani’s Eleora

Nigerian fashion designer Toyin Lawani’s last two kids Eleora and Jermaine are fans' favourites among her three children.

At their young ages, Toyin Lawani has set their careers as models in the fashion industry.

During last year’s Halloween, the celebrity stylist dressed her three-year-old in a liposuction-themed attire that got many criticising her.

However, she responded her critics by highlighting the concept of Halloween and pointed out that her little daughter was not the first child to rock such custom for the occasion.

Tiwa Savage’s son Jamil

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage’s only child Jamil fondly called Jam Jam is an embodiment of charm and sweetness. From the singer’s fun videos with her son, the little boy’s smile and exuberance have a way of captivating internet users.

Legit.ng recently reported that the young champ and the Afrobeats diva went on vacation Videos showed the mother and son dancing and performing for each other during their getaway which melted the hearts of their fans.

Teebillz’s King Zayn

Tiwa Savage’s estranged husband Tunji ‘Teebillz’ Balogun had another son after his marriage to the singer ended.

In January 2022, Teebillz announced the arrival of King Zayn and noted that he was happy to be a father again. Recent pictures of King Zayn have shown how Teebillz is able to once again procreate lovely children.

Ini Edo’s daughter Light

Nigerian actress Ini Edo warmed the hearts of fans when she finally unveiled the face of her daughter Light with an adorable video she made.

Legit.ng had reported that the actress finally became a mother in 2021. She shared the good news with her fans after welcoming a baby girl through surrogacy.

Fans and netizens who came across the video couldn't help talking about how lovely the actress’ four-year-old looked.

Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman’s Keon

Nigerian actors and couple, Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman welcomed their son Keon Iman in 2020. Since his arrival, the energetic duo have never failed to brighten the timeline with loving pictures and videos of their bundle of joy.

Little Keon Iman is one of those celebrity kids who would effortlessly slay on a billboard.

Adesua and Banky W’s Hazaiah Olusegun

Nigerian celebrity couple, Banky W and Adesua Etomi’s first child Hazaiah Olusegun is a beauty to behold.

The admirable duo welcomed their “Sonshine” in 2021 with lovey-dovey pictures of themselves showing off the lady’s baby bump.

It wasn't until Hazaiah’s first birthday that they revealed his precious face to the world. And since then everyone saw that he was going to be a heartthrob when he gets older.

Simi and Adekunle Gold’s Deja

Nigerian singers Simi and Adekunle Gold welcomed their adorable daughter, Deji, in 2020, during the height of the COVID lockdown.

Simi turned her pregnancy into a viral sensation with her hit single Duduke, which led to the 4-year-old being affectionately called "Duduke" by internet aunties and uncles.

Heartwarming videos of Deji with her parents showcase his natural charm and elegance, even at such a young age. With his adorable accent and witty jokes, Deji has quickly become one of the most loved celebrity kids.

Mercy Johnson’s Divine

Mercy Johnson’s youngest child, Divine, with her husband Prince Odianosen Okojie, has won the hearts of netizens with her adorable household antics.

The actress often shares fun videos of herself and her kids, with Divine receiving the most love and admiration. On May 2024, the youngster celebrated her 4th birthday.

Ruby Ojiakor Royalty

Nigerian actress Ruby Ojiakor won the hearts of her fans not only with her acting but also with the beauty she passed down to her daughter, Royalty.

Royalty’s infectious smiles and laughter are pure joy, and netizens can't get enough of them. Her appearances in her mother’s films have become a delight fans look forward to.

Regina Daniel’s Munir

Nigerian actress Regina Daniel and her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko welcomed their first Munir Neji Ned-Nwoko also known as Moon in 2020.

The little one has been the ambassador of some baby care brands. Though the actress rarely posts her kids, when she does, Munir is usually the center of attention.

Annie and 2baba’s Olivia

Embattled couple Annie and 2baba Idibia’s last child Olivia tops it all in all of the singer’s children with his baby mama.

Again this was another difficult selection. Just like Wizkid, the Afrobeats legend has recreated mini beings that took after his remarkable looks. Olivia steals the spotlight for this moment.

In a previous report, Annie opened up on her daughter Olivia’s thoughtful wish to celebrate her birthday with less privileged children, which melted the hearts of fans.

Davido’s Hailey Veronica Adeleke

Choosing only one of the Daughter’s daughters for this list is a difficult challenge given how adorable they both are.

However, if we had to choose, it would surely be Hailey for taking after her father’s charming smile.

While she bears a striking resemblance to Davido, many would agree that she’s a cuter version of the Afrobeats star himself.

Mr P and Lola Omotayo-Okoye’s son trends

In a previous report, Nigerian singer Peter Okoye Lola Omotayo’s son Cameron gained the attention of netizens after the teenager shared a recent picture he took with Afrobeats star Burna Boy.

Both of them wore simple shirts and trousers as they posed before the camera.

While many admired Cameron’s looks, they criticised the pose he dished out in his pictures.

Source: Legit.ng