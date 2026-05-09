A Nigerian lady got people talking as she shared her eventful experience on her first day at work as a female Bolt driver

She shared how she was confused after getting ready for work on that day, and what she did before getting her first passenger

Her video quickly went viral on social media, and many who had been e-hailing cab driver shared their similar experiences

A Nigerian lady who works as a Bolt driver shared her experience on her first day at work.

She narrated how the day went, including what happened after she dressed up and got ready for work.

A female Bolt driver shares how she got a passenger on her first day at work. Photo: @nonny_de_ceo

Source: TikTok

Lady shares experience as female Bolt driver

Identified as @nonny_de_ceo on TikTok, the lay said she started wondering about how to get her first passenger after she got ready for work.

She shared how surprised her first passenger was, because she was a woman.

Her video was captioned:

"First day as a Bolt driver. I picked up a passenger today."

See her TikTok video below:

Reactions trail lady's experience as Bolt driver

MomentWithDavidsonE said:

"If you want to enjoy the e-hailing business just do it for fun, I'm sure that you'll end up being more successful in it than those that went into it as a full time hustle for survival. I did bolt from 2021 - 2024 and all this years I was doubling as a manager in an organization. When I relocated to one of the most expensive area in Abj(Guzape) I was sceptical abt continuing cos I wondered how my neighbors were going to see me if they eventually discover I do such but in a sec I said, dammit, na dem dey pay my rent? guess what🤔? I continued and even went ahead to tell them myself like an advertisement hence I was on COMFORT and they started giving me offline trips😅 It was really fun."

Ibadan streetwear brand said:

"Be calling or message before going to the riders location o, some of them will be like they ordered for a ride by mistake and some will not even pick up their phones when you get to their location….. I just started Bolt too and I’ve been feeling the same way."

THRIFTBYMO | WHOLESALERINLAGOS said:

"I lowkey want to be a bolt driver too😩😩i just want to drive I love driving,there’s this peace that come with me driving."

Everything luxury said:

"My dear I have done this bolt before but I quit stressful 😩 and if I want to come out I don’t on my app I will drive from my place to the express then on my app with that I pick up strangers."

A Nigerian female Bolt driver shares her experience on her first day at work. Photo: @nonny_de_ceo

Source: TikTok

In a related story, a Nigerian lady shares her experience as a female train driver in Lagos.

Female furniture makers shows off skills

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady showcased her impressive carpentry skills, making furniture after taking her father's advice to learn the craft.

In a video on TikTok, she showed off her work and expressed her excitement about being a female furniture maker.

She encouraged support for her business with a heartfelt message, and many netizens were impressed by her work.

Source: Legit.ng