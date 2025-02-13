Nigerian singer Wizkid’s baby mama and talent manager Jada Pollock made an open request to him

The music executive who recently welcomed her third child, made known what she would want for her newborn this Valentine's season

In a post that has gone viral, Jada tagged the Afrobeats star and disclosed her desire, triggering reactions online

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid’s baby mama and talent manager, Jada Pollock, has made a public request from him.

With Valentine’s Day approaching on Friday, February 14, the music executive took to Elon Musk’s X to ask for something special in honour of their newborn daughter.

As a reminder, the couple recently welcomed their third child, a baby girl.

Jada posted on X, expressing her desire for a pink Hermes purse to celebrate their daughter’s first Valentine’s Day.

Jada tagging the Essence crooner on her timeline wrote:

“It’s my baby girls first Valentine’s 💘 @wizkidayo - Pink hermès?????”

See the post below:

In a previous report, Jada P, captured the attention of fans following a recent picture of her with their newborn.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Wizkid confirmed the birth of his first baby girl with Jada P on January 6 after he took to his X, formerly Twitter, handle to express how much he missed his princess as he continued to holiday in Nigeria.

Wizkid's tweet went viral, and his fans, known as FCs, expressed their joy across social media platforms in the country.

Before Wizkid's tweet, fans had been anticipating a female child after Wizkid's baby mama posted adorable maternity photoshoots.

Jada P, who has two sons for Wizkid, took to her Instastory to share a lovely photo of herself stepping out with their adorable newborn. The manager displayed her post-pregnancy glow as she was seen with her baby, who was inside a cosy, elegant baby stroller.

Picture of Jada P and her newborn has since gone viral as Wizkid's FCs celebrate the couple. This means Wizkid is now a father of 5 children, four boys and a girl.

Wizkid’s Jada P’s Valentine’s post trend

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@davidsoft2369:

"No send wizkid come ojuelegba back ooo . Aye done full there. They fit fall itj ."

@AjMachalaa:

"Omo I just dey imagine a Wizkid face in a girls face. Beauty and handsomeness go wan finish that baby."

@ThompsonBlogs7:

"Come and see sweet style of billing o."

@OyinTGSPE:

"Na 8montg pikin wan carry $50k pink Hermes abi you. Just kuku say make dem buy am for u no dey use scope."

wetewna:

"Omo I want to see her face 😍😍 I know she’ll be so cute 🥰 I can’t wait."

admide:

"Na online una dey ask your papito something."

Jada P gushes about Wizkid

In other news via Legit.ng, Jada P showered the music star with accolades when she celebrated her birthday last year.

The now mother of three also spoke about motherhood and how it felt to take care of her two boys.

She also noted that Wizkid made her feel safe, and he allowed her to pursue her dream and blessed her with their two children.

