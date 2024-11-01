Toyin Lawani got criticized over the Halloween costume she made for her 3-year-old daughter Elora

The self-acclaimed 'king of fashion' spurred reactions on the internet after videos and pictures of the costume went viral

In her defence and reaction to the wagging tongues of trolls, Tiannah shared a lengthy post online to address the situation

Tiannah, a Nigerian fashion entrepreneur named Toyin Lawani, made it to the front line of blogs over the Halloween costume she made for her 3-year-old daughter, Elora.

Elora's pictures spread like wildfire on social media and were critically acclaimed. Although the liposuction fit was creative, it was met with many reservations on social media.

Many opined that Elora was too young to rock such a costume, but her mother went back online to address the situation.

Tiannah wrote:

"@kingtinukeleora won’t be the 1st to wear this BBl mummy make over costumes and won’t be the last to. It’s how you people think you Aim to Ruin A fun Precious moments for me 🤣🤣🤣🤣. It’s Halloween and it’s a tradition for us.You know what pains me the most is how I predict what people will say& they do , I do what I want to do anyways 🤣🤣🤣Look around you and wake up."

How fans reacted to Tiannah's response

Read some of their comments below:

@lolade_osi:

"Your kids will look back at these memories and forever thank you for giving them a memorable childhood. ❤️."

@officialmniqsamuel:

"I think the costume was very creative and fun , I loved it."

@j_funmi_backup_page:

"This is just a custom and something to laugh about, holier than thou people will always want to have a say in another person's life."

@solafunmi27:

"Leave them make them dey talk out of their bitter soul."

@flora_t_baby:

"You don't have to reply this people."

@ewa_adejoke:

"Their opinion doesn’t count."

Toyin Lawani's daughter Tiannah Marks 19th birthday

Meanwhile, Tiannah, the daughter of fashion designer Toyin Lawani, celebrated her birthday with unique birthday outfits.

The celebrity daughter wore an off-shoulder corset top and a black mini-skirt that gave her a chic look.

She also made a Gen Z hairstyle while rocking boots made of fur, and her mother's fans showered her with compliments.

