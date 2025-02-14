In an interesting turn of events, singer 2baba’s mother, Mrs Rose Idibia, has reacted to his engagement with Edo lawmaker, Honorable Natasha

In a video that was posted online, the old woman begged Natasha to free 2baba by removing the beads she put on his hand and neck

The video of 2baba’s mother appealing to Honorable Natasha spread on social media and raised mixed reactions from Nigerians

Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia aka 2baba’s mother, Mrs Rose Idibia, has kicked against his engagement to Honorable Natasha Osawaru.

On February 12, 2025, 2baba proposed marriage to the Edo state lawmaker and she accepted it in a viral video. However, things took an unexpected turn when the music star’s mother condemned the relationship on social media.

In a video posted on 2baba’s siblings’ Instagram pages, the singer’s mum, Mrs Rose Idibia, called on all mothers in Nigeria to help her beg Honorable Natasha to ‘free’ her son.

According to Mrs Rose, 2baba is not in his right senses and she knows his recent actions are not him. The singer’s mum then told Honorable Natasha to remove the beads she put on the singer’s hand and neck.

In her words:

“Good evening Nigerians, my name is Mrs Rose Idibia, this message is for Miss Natasha Osawaru of Edo state. I’m calling on all mothers in Nigeria to help me beg her to free my son. My son is going through a divorce process and he’s clearly not in his right senses now. I know my son, this is not him. Please Natasha, the bead you put on his hand and on his neck, remove them and free him.”

See the video below:

Reactions as 2baba’s mum begs Honorable Natasha

The video of 2baba’s mother condemning his engagement with Honorable Natasha and her plea for the Edo state lawmaker to free her son quickly went viral on social media and it raised mixed feelings from Nigerians.

Read what some of them had to say about it:

Liyoncebee_ said:

“What a good start of marriage 😂😂😂.”

Bond__builders said:

“I keep telling people... there's no how a person will spend years with another person and just move ahead like there was nothing. Esp if there have had several years of dating plus years of marriage and children and all the achievements together. Instead, they would wait to get over them first than just move one with another partner like dat. Except it is spiritual or the person is just masking it.”

Micheal_ogabor said:

“My heart goes out to all the young children involved. I hope they don’t develop any form of trauma from this show of shame. Please consider your children’s mental health.. especially the teenage ones.”

Tarelas1 said:

“Tell your son to stay one place too 😂. Natasha no leave am o 😄.”

Heypurity said:

“I wanted to say the same oooo that Tubaba is acting like someone under a spell 😂.”

Dr_afeshilda_md said:

“It’s the audacity for her to come here 😂where we you when it was time to train him how to control himself, where were you supporting or advising that he would be accountable for his marriage please Natasha increase the juju 😂😂😂 get 5 more beads and cowries @kedydiamonds make she lock the bottle tighter she never see anything 😂.”

Moti_se_rere said:

“Annie was right after all say TUface dey cheat. Tuface don jam person wey put am for padlock o.. I den dey talk am say this thing no be oju lasan. See as Tuface dey behave no mumu. Now it makes sense.”

Special_emem said:

“On behalf of all akwaibom women, Natasha we dash you oh. Abeg increase the neck and wrist beads double am. Padlock him destiny throw away the key, 😂.”

Benosi said:

“Lol Oya na Natasha you don hear am,Abeg honorable no vex,release our music legend 😂😂…..country just Dey hot this time.”

May Edochie's lawyer reacts to 2baba's engagement

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian socialite May Edochie’s legal team, the DPA Family Law Clinic, reacted to the romance between singer Innocent ‘2baba’ Idibia and Honorable Natasha Osawaru.

2baba caused a buzz on social media after he announced his plans to marry Honorable Natasha. This came about a week after he shared that he and his wife of almost 12 years, Annie Idibia, were getting a divorce.

Recall that May Edochie faced a similar situation after her husband of many years, Yul Edochie, took another wife, Judy Austin, and welcomed kids with her, without her knowledge.

