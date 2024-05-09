Nigerian celebrity couple Adekunle Gold and Simi’s daughter, Adejare aka Deja, is once again making headlines

A video made the rounds of the little girl sharing her joke for the day with her mother and getting her to laugh at it

The viral video warmed the hearts of fans as they laughed hard at Deja’s joke and even compared her to some top Nigerian comedians

Nigerian singers Adekunle Gold and Simi’s daughter, Deja, has once again won the hearts of fans with her comedy skills.

Simi has been known to share sweet moments of her bonding with her daughter and this time wasn’t any different. In a video that made the rounds online, the singer begged her child to tell a joke for the day. According to her, people find it funny.

Deja then obliged her mother’s request by going on to tell a joke. She said:

“What do boring things do? Boring things!”

Simi looked on in confusion for a while before realising that her daughter had already told the joke. Then she started to laugh at her child’s wit. See the adorable clip below:

Fans react to Simi’s daughter’s joke

The video of Simi’s daughter, Deja, telling her joke for the day amused many netizens leaving them rolling with laughter. Some of them even claimed the singer’s daughter was funnier than some comedians.

Read some of their comments below:

“The mom laughing to the joke even if it’s not too funny>>>.”

“She’s so smart. She don reach to senior.”

“Person talk say that joke funny pass AY.”

“She just threw a shade at her mum.”

“U laugh Abi u no laugh .”

“Don’t leave me .”

“All Nigerian celebrity kids are very sharp and smart, like mummy Tiwa’s son ❤️.”

“E funny pass A Y.”

“Far way too better than watching some stand up comedians I won’t call names, but if u want me to call names just say yes.”

“Girl low-key dey savage her mom, cause her jokes are boring .”

Adekunle Gold watches Yoruba film with daughter

Meanwhile, Adekunle Gold and his daughter have continued to warm hearts any time they have a conversation and it surfaces online.

In the clip which was sighted by Legit.ng, Deja was watching a Yoruba movie and her father asked her for the title of the film. The singer was later seen teaching her how to speak and pronounce the title.

In the sweet clip, Deja was heard calling her father "Baba mi" which means "My father" and he also responded in Yoruba as he laughed at her.

Source: Legit.ng