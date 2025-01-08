Burna Boy has continued to make the news, and he gave his fans something to talk about after he met with Peter Okoye aka Mr P's son Cameron

The Last Last crooner had connected with Peter Okoye of the defunct P-Square and they gave a hint of a possible collaboration

Aside from the pictures Peter Okoye's son took with Burna Boy, he also shared other photos which caused mixed reactions from fans

Afrobeats singer Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has met with Cameron, the son of his older colleague Peter Okoye, aka Mr P.

The 16-year-old, who is a footballer, shared the photo of his meeting with the music star. Both of them wore simple shirts and trousers as they posed before the camera. Cameron also posted some of his previous pictures, spurring many people to assume he was giving gangster vibes.

Cameron was able to meet Burna Boy after the singer linked up with his dad and former member of the defunct music group P-Square.

Peter Okoye links up with Burna Boy

As part of his plans for the New Year 2025, Mr P hosted Burna Boy in his house. He was playing the guitar while the Ye crooner enjoyed his performance in his living room.

In the video shared on his Instagram page, Cameron greeted Burna Boy's crew before they hung out. Some fans of Peter Okoye recalled when Cameron was born and they noted that he is all grown.

See Cameron and Burna Boy's photos in the slides below:

Watch Burna Boy and Mr P's video below:

Reactions as Burna Boy meets Peter-Okoye's son

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Burna Boy meets Peter Okoye's son Cameron below:

@peterpsquare:

"Last pic."

@_senorita_2323:

"What are you guys eating? Cus I think I’m stocked in one position not growing up. Jesus lemme get married before all these little boys that was given birth to in my presence start asking me out because they grow too fast and handsome."

@tizzaofficial1:

"Boy turning to a gangster asap, coordination needed asap."

@little_cent_1:

"Bro you use to play football what happened?"

@newgallerycloths:

"I remember when bro was born, bro doing gangster things already."

@itsrosemond:

"Gangster moves and lifestyle at a young age. He needs guidance asap."

@presido_akp1:

"Don't worry bro. You don't know your dad very well. If you no your dad very well, you will know that your dad is a legend. No artist in Africa come Close to P-Square."

Peter Okoye's son marks 16th birthday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Cameron, the son of singer Peter of P-Square and Lola Omotayo, clocked a new age on Monday, September 23.

His birthday was an opportunity for his mother to share some of his remarkable qualities and how she feels about his growth.

Lola also posted pictures of her son rocking football jerseys and spending quality time with his family.

