Nigerian singer Bella Shmurda attracted applause from many online after he shared a video of his son and late friend Mohbad’s son

The trending footage showed the little boys sitting at the back of a car seat, as Bella drove them to school

However, what caught the attention of many was how the two toddlers dozed off, leaving many to post an error

Nigerian singer Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed best known as Bella Shmurda melted the hearts of many with a video of his son Ahmed and late friend Mohbad’s son Liam.

In the footage that has gotten the attention of many online, the two boys were seated in the back seats with seat belts affixed to their chairs, as Bella drove to school.

Mohbad and Bella Shmurda's sons trend online. Credit: @iammohbad, @bellashmurda

Source: Instagram

The musician captured the moment the toddler dosed while he was driving. What made the video interesting and fun to watch was how their tender heads bent to touch each other as they slept.

On July 2023, Bella Shmurda announced the arrival of his son Ahmed Akinbiyi. He revealed that he had lost his first child at birth in 2022 while preparing to release his album 'Hypertension'.

The ecstatic father announced the birth of his kid on Twitter, stating that losing his first fruit left him "emotionally wrecked."

The late musician Mohbad welcomed his son, Liam Light, shortly before his death in September 2023.

There have been controversies about the little boy’s paternity as Mohbad’s father Joseph Aloba strongly believes that Liam isn’t his grandson until proven otherwise.

See the video Bella shared:

Video of Mobad and Bella Shmurda’s sons trend

Netizens quickly noticed that the sitting posture of the little beings wasn’t proper. Many suggested getting a car seat to ensure the kids sleep more comfortably during a ride.

See the comments below:

dressirite_kiddies said:

"Please those kids need a good car seat. Safety before cruise."

kemmi.o wrote:

"I don’t think i’ve ever seen mohbads son before but i knew which one he was. why were they using the paternity of this child to drag that young widow? the resemblance is striking."

monmartkids said:

"Where is carseat? Nigerians joke alot with safety. In a sane environment this is a No!"

oluwa_sharonn reacted:

"Car seat car seat. Untop once wey he go carry them. Abi Una think their car seat won’t be inside their mother’s car."

godeslse_skele said:

"They wan join head together 😂 to take the music industry to another level."

u_kena123 reacted:

"I beg try get car seat o."

ogechi said:

"Do you know the work load waiting for them at school? Please 🙏 a little sleep won't hurt abeg."

don_sugar1 said:

"Seal belt is for adult and car seat is for kids,even those kids were not comfortable. Pls @bella_shmurda God will provide for you,those kids needs car seat pls."

trenourautos reacted:

"Na from small dem don sabi say “2 good heads are better than one”.. so dem dey put heads together ."

denverr_music wrote:

"They will do music and win Grammy button ."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng