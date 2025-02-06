Nigerian Afrobeats Davido reacted to a viral video between music executive PaulO and media personality Daddy Freeze

In the trending Instagram Live clip, the duo discussed the Nigerian music industry and the country’s economic conditions

PaulO listed the artists who had luxury cars in their garages and excluded Davido, which caught the attention of the singer

A recent video of Nigerian music executive Paulo Okoye, also known as PaulO, went viral after a top musician gave his response.

In the clip on Instagram Live, PaulO hosted media personality Daddy Freeze to discuss the top Afrobeats stars in the country.

PaulO, also known as Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo's lover, stated that Wizkid owned over 10 cars, while Burna Boy’s garage was filled with some of the most expensive rides.

Daddy Freeze, who listened to the entertainment mogul, immediately chimed in by pointing out that Davido had just acquired the latest Rolls Royce Spectre.

The duo went on to talk about the economic state of the country while highlighting that the three music stars were all doing well for themselves.

Davido reacts to PaulO and Daddy Freeze's video

Davido, coming across the clip, jokingly argued that music exec PaulO had forgotten to mention his name.

He added that if not for Daddy Freeze’s intervention, there would have been a clash between their fans.

“U add my name before start fight 😂😂😂 no mind PaulO with him big belle.”

Discussion on Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy’s cars trend

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the video of PaulO and Daddy Freeze.

opecole stated:

"Adults using a select few to say things are changing in Nigeria 😂, so this few are the ones determining the standard of living ? Na wa o."

ukjucy said:

"I don’t know what Davido do to this man called Paulo I swear 🙌🙌 he can never mention Davido name always enjoying seeing them fighting the guy."

bodyglamz commented:

"But are these musicians a measure of a country’s wealth ? Nigeria is a povertyyy stricken nation last time I checked."

izebok replied:

"Cars aren't wealth for the wise...in the next 2yrs those cars are off date style...especially in value."

lucifer_xus remarked:

"The rate of poverty in that country is alarming. 1% of the population living large doesn’t speak well about the country’s economic situation. I just visited Nigeria recently and i had to give out money on a daily basis to people just so they can feed and you tell me Nigeria is changing! How???"

bigg_emjay added:

"As you take talk about Davido own too God no go forget you …. And as for that man make him fade."

nancy__gold1 said:

"Abeg who dis Paul help ??? Cuz he doesn’t have no right to call wizkidayo from his mouth at alll , that name called wizkidayo surpose heavy for hi@ mouth."

Davido congratulates Tems, Chris Brown

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido penned a message to his compatriot and an international star after their Grammys win.

In a message via his social media handle, the DMW label boss, despite losing out on an award, celebrated Tems and Chris Brown.

"Congratulations to my one and only 🐐 ! @chrisbrown ! And to the Queen temsbaby we are proud of you," he wrote.

