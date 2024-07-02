Nigerian international star Wizkid's third son Zion currently shifted the attention of many Nigerians online

The cute little being was seen in the comfort of his parents Wizkid and Jada P's sitting room as he had a moment to himself

Zion was seen wearing one of the musician's popular ornaments as was glad to see what he looked like after checking himself out in the mirror

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, known as Wizkid, and his immediate family have left netizens gushing over his financial influence.

A video of the musician's third son, Zion Balogun (Jada P and Wizkid's first son), playing around the house with his father's million-dollar necklace caught the attention of many online.

The little boy was seen shirtless, wearing multicoloured shorts, and donning the exquisite silver piece with a bespoke Jesus Pendant.

Unaware of the expensive jewelry he was wearing, Zion was all smiles as he checked himself out in a wall mirror.

Later, the little champ could be seen playing around the living room.

Watch the video below:

Wizkid's Zion spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

vs__lavish101:

"Big Wiz done big so tey he leave lifestyle for his kids."

@mayorzee7:

"That’s how it feels when your father is a billionaire . God weh do am for wiz God do am for everyone of us watching this."

@Malaikascott_:

"This small boy don first me wear expensive ice chain."

@Manlikeskindo98:

"Make he make mistake comot gate with that necklace. Make I see am.Otilo."

masaratti_music:

"Lifestyle but make fc take am easy una forget say Baba Imade don carry Imade go Icebox too Respect to the OGs."

sweetigboboydfirst:

"Wizzyy you dey f up o how kwan you never tell us how you take dey do this thing... See all the little humans you made."

big_huncho_4pf:

"Na my own he supposed wear nah."

jonseen_szn:

"That's a million dollars boy. Show some swag."

