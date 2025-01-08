Annie Idibia has shown great pride and admiration for her and singer 2baba's second daughter, Olivia, who just turned 11

She further disclosed the thoughtful birthday present the little girl demanded from her and the legendary musician

Annie, utterly shocked, poured her heart out to fans and netizens who joined to celebrate her daughter

Nollywood actress Annie Idibia has shared her amazement over her second daughter with husband 2baba, Olivia Idibia, for her charitable effort.

The movie star claimed that when she had just turned 1, she and her famous husband enquired what she wanted to do for her birthday, and she replied that she wanted to spend the day with less privileged children.

Annie Idibia gushes about her and 2baba's daughter Olivia. Credit: @annieidbia

Source: Instagram

Annie claimed that the decision deeply moved her, as it showed how her daughter Olivia thinks beyond her age and has a compassionate, generous heart.

She revealed that she initially didn't take Olivia's comment of wanting to do something similar for her 10th birthday seriously, but now, on her 11th birthday, it became clear how deeply her daughter cared about helping others and sharing her joy with them.

The ecstatic parents fulfilled her wish by spending the day with 300 children in Ogbombo.

Annie wrote in part:

"Its was our Superstar Birthday n she just turned 11💃🏾💃When daddy n I asked her what she wanted to do for her birthday…. she could’ve asked for anything but my baby asked for us for an opportunity to celebrate her birthday party with children who aren’t PRIVILEGED!!!

"I’m like … Livy are u sure this is what u really for ur bday ??? She said : yes mama , I wanted to do it last yr for my 10th… remember I mentioned it last year ?” I knew she mentioned it but didn’t take seriously as we didn’t do any party for her 10th.

"I no go lie….got me so teary and it struck me once again that this child wasn’t only thinking way beyond her age (we always knew dat part) but its her heart… the thoughts….. gosh! the honesty in her eyes ….” na wetin my pikin wan do for her bday ???? Got me teary n so emotional! God !!!! I was just PROUD!!!"

See her post below:

People react to Annie and 2baba's daughter's wish

Legit.ng compiled the reaction below:

funkekut:

"God Bless her beautiful heart ❤️ Well done Livy."

lindaosifo:

"Superstar Olivia."

cake_vendors_connect:

"Awwww... God bless her heart 😍😍😍😍 . A well raised child."

bettasweetcake:

"Wow such a wonderful sunshine. God will keep you darling baby girl."

norahnkasiobi:

"Happy beautiful 11th birthday to your beautiful self."

2Baba and Annie’s daughter speaks on YFA

The popular Nigerian celebrity couple's teenage daughter, Isabel, lamented how they were portrayed on the Netflix reality TV show Young, Famous, and African.

The legendary singer’s 15-year-old daughter was live on social media when she addressed the narrative about her parents after their appearance on the TV show.

According to Isabel, she wasn’t pleased with how they were portrayed. She noted that the way they were made out to be was so wrong, and every time she tried to defend her folks, people called her a child.

