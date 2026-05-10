Senator Ned Nwoko has joined many across the world to celebrate mothers with a heartfelt message

The lawmaker who was caught up in social media drama with his estranged wife, Regina Daniels, celebrated the mothers of his children

The senator's message has also sparked reactions from his fans and followers, with many taunting him

Nigerian politician and businessman Ned Nwoko has taken time out to celebrate mothers across the world on their special day.

In a statement via his social media pages on Sunday, May 10, 2026, Nwoko also celebrated the mothers of his children, which includes his estranged wife and actress, Regina Daniels.

The politician extended a heartfelt appreciation to them for their care, sacrifice, and commitment to nurturing the next generation. Nwoko stated that their r efforts do not go unnoticed, adding that they remain central to all that truly matters to him.

Ned Nwoko appreciates mothers of his children on Mother's Day. Credit: nednwoko/regina.daniels/lailacharani

Source: Instagram

Nwoko further appreciated the unwavering support, belief, and encouragement of Anioma women, which have carried him this far. He noted how they have stood first through every season, and he doesn’t take that loyalty for granted.

According to the politician, women aren’t just part of society; they’re its foundation, strength, and conscience.

“Happy Mother’s Day, Today, I celebrate the strength, grace, and quiet resilience of women across Nigeria and around the world. Mothers are the steady hands that hold families together, the voices of wisdom in times of uncertainty, and the enduring force behind the growth of every society.

To the mothers of my children, I extend my heartfelt appreciation. Your care, sacrifice, and commitment to nurturing the next generation do not go unnoticed. You remain central to all that truly matters," he wrote in part.

Mixed reactions trail Senator Ned Nwoko's message on Mother's Day. Credit: nednwoko

Source: UGC

Ned Nwoko's Mother's Day message is below:

Comments as Ned Nwoko celebrates Mother's Day

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

keripurity commented:

"Happy mothers day to you adanaya."

ceectravels commented:

"You guys should stop and read the caption well. He is wishing a “Happy Mother’s Day” to all his wives, Women of Anioma and every woman all over the world 🌎. You guys should stop already."

ada_pax_couture commented:

"My Guy don turn mother happy mother's day nnam."

bunmibae wrote:

"Happy Mother's Day to Regina."

ruvimbomunyoro1 commented:

"Ah but pa why your picture this looks so funny you should’ve have put Mybe flowers or Mybe your kids."

nancyamanda426 said:

"He is confused on which of the wives to post,guy man say ,make i post myself."

Regina Daniels storms Evang Ebuka Obi’s mental health

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Regina Daniels left many emotional as she visited Evang Ebuka Obi’s Seraphic Psychiatric Hospital, a free mental health facility located in Aguleri, Anambra State.

Sharing a video of her visit, she described it as one of the most emotional experiences for her.

According to the actress, touring the health centre filled her heart with joy and wonder, and it was nothing short of inspiring and heartwarming.

Source: Legit.ng