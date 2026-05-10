Priscilla Ojo Opens Up on the Rumours Attached to Her Husband, Juma Jux, for Not Having a Baby Mama
- Nigerian influencer, Priscilla Ojo, made it to the news once more as she shared details about her marriage
- The beauty model, who is married to popular Tanzanian musician Juma Jux, spoke about him not having baby mamas
- In a recent interview with Chude, the mum of one revealed how the singer’s countrymen attacked him for his choices
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Nigerian influencer, Priscilla Ojo, has shared that her Tanzanian husband, Juma Jux, was presumed impotent in his country because he didn’t have a child yet at 35, despite his fame and affluence.
She said the suspicion sprang up from the fact that his wealthy friends and fellow artists all have children, but he didn’t have any at that time, despite dating other women before her.
Priscilla made this known during her recent interview with media personality Chude Jidenowo.
She also recounted the challenges she and her husband went through before welcoming their first child in August 2025.
She said even after the birth of their child, the suspicions did not stop, as many still claimed that their child was through surrogacy or implantation.
“In his country, Tanzania, people thought he was impotent because he did not have a child or babymama like his many of his friends and colleagues. They were like, ‘Why he is not having kids like his friends?’ Because obviously, he has been in past relationships.
“They were questions, but he knew when it was time. He is very disciplined. He knew what he wanted. You can roll with certain people and not be like them,” she added.
Legit.ng reported that Priscilla and Juma Jux held their civil wedding in Tanzania in February 2025 before moving to Lagos, Nigeria, for their carnival-like traditional and white weddings in April 2025.
The couple welcomed their first child, a boy, Prince Rakeem Ayomide Mkambala, in Canada in August 2025.
Watch her speak below:
rita_paradise_em said:
"He nor belike Davido weh de lay egg every drum."
ajglady said:
"Good name is indeed better than riches...This is the definition...No human is perfect but Jux take your flowers 💐..We are proud of you Juma 👏."
eyfa111 said:
"He knew his worth… proud of Juma being disciplined takes a lot."
charellaujah5 said:
"This is where we are now as a generation. Things that aren’t normal are being normalized. Bcos tell me why a man who hasn’t been married before is being judged for not having a child out of wedlock? We’ve normalized having babies out of wedlock and it’s not good."
patellacool said:
"No one can manipulate this girl she knows all the tricks people play in social media mama Rakeem you got the brains❤️❤️😍."
Priscilla Ojo defends Mother over film premiere drama
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Priscilla Ojo defended her mother, Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, after controversies erupted during the premiere of her new film, The Return of Arinzo, on Sunday, March 29.
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The event drew several Nollywood stars but was marked by viral moments, including Funke Akindele snubbing Toyin Abraham's greeting and Madam Saje ignoring Odunlade Adekola's attempt to greet her.
Reacting through a lengthy Instagram post, Priscilla noted that since her mother announced the movie, controversies had followed one after another, but expressed confidence that the film would succeed despite attempts to ruin Iyabo Ojo's plans.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.