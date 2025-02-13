Singer 2baba and his fiance, Honorable Natasha Osawaru’s engagement has continued to make social media headlines

A video made the rounds of the celebrity couple partying at a nightclub while celebrating their engagement

The display between 2baba and Natasha at the nightclub got many Nigerians talking about them online

Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia aka 2baba and his fiance, Honorable Natasha Osawaru, recently celebrated their engagement.

Recall that in the late hours of February 12, 2025, videos made the rounds showing the moment 2baba went down on one knee to propose marriage to Natasha and she accepted.

Shortly after that, the couple went to a nightclub to celebrate the next step in their relationship and the video went viral on social media.

Video as 2baba and Natasha Osawaru celebrate engagement in nightclub. Photos: @official2baba, @honorableosawaru

In the viral clip, 2baba and Natasha were seen dancing together at the club located in Benin City. Some of 2baba’s songs were playing in the background as the couple enjoyed themselves.

See the clip below:

Reactions as 2baba and Natasha celebrate engagement

The video of 2baba and Natasha’s engagement celebration in Benin made the rounds on social media and it raised mixed reactions from Nigerians. Read some of their comments below:

Nasay_official said:

“Premium mess.”

Evan.odom.370 wrote:

“God please may I and my only daughter never be disrespected in this manner by some we once called lover,husband and shared intimacy in Jesus name. God i married right and it stand the test of time. My daughter will marry right and it will be for a lifetime ...Amen.”

Cynthia_ish said:

“The way Annie calls him "Innocent " with so much love and passion, you could tell she wants him to be innocent so bad bit man is a born villain. He no send am or his kids. Lol. See the man she was defending and vouching for. See Annie's trophy 🏆 happily and unapologetically in another woman's arms. Life!”

Blizzyjayofficial wrote:

“Sorry guys. But what happens to the Wedding Anniversaries and Prayers that they celebrated and even people have congratulated them for? Which I believe they were receiving the Heart.”

A_bizmom wrote:

“It’s okay. Wife is battling her life. Husband is celebrating finding love again.”

Cynthia_ish wrote:

“It's giving IVDXBlessingCeo. When you abuse and take for granted the love of a good woman, the universe delivers your karma in another woman and you'd dive into blindly and head first. We'd still be here.”

Zeezay10 said:

“Never love anyone more than yourself except your kids 👏.”

Thegodson_gram said:

“Just do you, the world will adjust.”

Akunweobu_chinenye said:

“Honourable Baddie..... Netflix.”

Iamnaomiukpabi said:

“50 shades of wrong. 🤦🏽‍♀️”

Eyejay1 wrote:

“Una sure say this babe na honorable member?????”

Modadeolagold said:

“Trust Adam at your Own risk.”

Bigmanwife wrote:

“Life ehnnnnn! So all those vows he made on that show was for what???”

May Edochie's lawyer reacts to 2baba

Nigerian socialite May Edochie’s legal team, the DPA Family Law Clinic, has reacted to the romance between singer Innocent ‘2baba’ Idibia and Honorable Natasha Osawaru.

2baba caused a buzz on social media after he announced his plans to marry Honorable Natasha. This came about a week after he shared that he and his wife of almost 12 years, Annie Idibia, were getting a divorce.

Recall that May Edochie faced a similar situation after her husband of many years, Yul Edochie, took another wife, Judy Austin, and welcomed kids with her, without her knowledge.

