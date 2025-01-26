Portable Zazu has remained a popular name in the music industry for four years after dropping his breakthrough song, Zazu Zeh

The Zeh Nation label, aside from churning out songs, has repeatedly thrived on controversies to remain relevant

Aside from being one of the most dramatic in the entertainment industry, Portable Zazu also has positive traits which have kept him in the good books of some of his supporters

Four years after making it to the spotlight, thanks to his feature with YBNL boss and music star Olamide, Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable Zazu, has stayed in the limelight in the ever-competitive music industry.

A few weeks after dropping Zazu Zeh featuring Olamide and Poco Lee, Portable Zazu was involved in a series of dramas, starting with an accusation against show promoter Kogbagidi, claiming they scammed him in a deal involving artist management.

Fans have seen different controversial sides of Portable, from family drama to fighting with his baby mamas. Credit: portablebaeby

In four years of trying to make a name for himself in the industry, Portable has been criticised, arrested, and faced all sorts of dramas.

Aside from his music career, Portable's personal life involving his wife and baby mamas also gained attention.

Despite having a good, bad, and ugly side, the Zeh Nation boss has continued to thrive, amassing over two million followers on Instagram in four years.

In this post, Legit.ng has compiled a list of the different shades of Portable beyond being a singer.

1. Portable, the man who is ready to drag his lovers

Unlike many celebrities who keep their personal life private, Portable is famous for attacking his wife and baby mamas at any given time whenever there is a misunderstanding.

Recently, the Zazu crooner was involved in an exchange with the late Alaafin's wife, Queen Dami, whom he was romantically involved with.

The singer washed his dirty linen online as he shared what transpired between him and Dami. This led to friends advising the late Alaafin's wife against returning to Portable.

Aside from Queen Dami, Portable has, at one point, dragged his wife Bewaji and his other baby mamas, Ashabi Simple and Honey Berry.

2. Portable, the celebrity who drags other celebrities

Portable has been involved in social media fights with popular celebrities in the entertainment industry even when they didn't come for him directly.

The Zeh Nation boss made news when he battled social media critic Verydarkman online, who vowed to ensure he was arrested after he assaulted an artiste at Felabration.

He made headlines after he dragged music star Davido barely a few days after the DMW label boss hosted him to a dinner in Atlanta in the US.

In addition to VDM and Davido, Portable has been involved in dramas with Saida BOJ, Spyro, Adekunle Gold, Vector, and DJ Chicken, among others.

He was recently in the news for calling out Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola, who had to resolve the issue with the singer within hours by reaching out to him.

It is safe to say that the Street-Pop star is unpredictable and is capable of coming for anyone.

3. Portable, the philanthropist

Since making it to the spotlight, Portable has found a way to win fans and supporters to his side despite his controversial lifestyle.

The singer is known for giving back to the streets, especially after returning from shows within and outside Nigeria.

There have been series of videos showing Portable giving out food items to Nigerians on the street, earning him admiration and respect among online users.

4. Portable, the street fighter

Aside from causing commotion on social media, the Zeh Nation boss has been involved in dramas on the streets.

In 2024, Portable made headlines after he reportedly slapped a pastor for evangelising close his restaurant and bar located in Ogun state, sparking outrage from Nigerians.

5. Portable, who doesn't joke with family

While he is known for dragging the women in his life, the Zeh Nation boss is also known for celebrating them on social media.

Earlier this month, Portable warmed hearts with the way he celebrated his baby mama and actress Ashabi Simple on her birthday.

The controversial singer, during his exchange with Odunlade, also stated that he was not one to joke with his family.

6. Portable, the strict label boss

Portable, shortly after hitting fame, launched his music label Zeh Nation and has several upcoming singers signed to his label, popular among them was Young Duu.

Unlike other typical labels where artistes are focused on their careers, Portable also tends to put his to work outside the studio. In 2023, a video of some of the singer's signees washing his car went viral.

7 Portable, the multi-religious man

The Zeh Nation label owner is an omnist as he is a follower of the three main religion in Nigeria.

There have been a series of videos of Portable with Christian and Muslim clerics.

He has also been spotted with traditionalists at different events. Recently Portable was spotted bathing with Fanta at a stream, in what many considered a ritual.

