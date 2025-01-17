Mandy Kiss has waded into the ongoing drama between Portable and his lover Queen Dammy in a series of posts on social media

In one of her posts, she dared the singer to confront her while sharing how Portable tried to date her

Fans were eager to hear from Portable and Mandy Kiss as they shared their take about the ongoing feud

Skit maker and brand influencer, Mandy Ayomiposi Oluwada, popularly known as Mandy Kiss, has shown her displeasure in the way singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus treated his lover, Queen Dammy.

Legit.ng had reported that the controversial singer had reacted after Queen Dammy fainted and was rushed to the hospital. He took a swipe at her and shared the question he asked her.

In several posts on her Instagram story, she dared the singer and tagged him to her posts. She disclosed that she was ready to confront him and added that she was not afraid of him,

Mandy Kiss exposes Portable

In another post, Mandy Kiss called Portable a manipulator and claimed that he has some strange habits.

She alleged that he called Queen Dammy and was begging her to pray for him that 'ifa' said he needed her prayer which she did. Mandy also mentioned that Portable might be using something on people and prayed that he will be exposed very soon.

Stating further, Many Kiss said that when went to Portable's studio, he wanted to touch her and asked her out.

The content creator also said that she was not like every other girl, but she was from the trenches.

Recall that Alaafin's daughter also reacted to Queen Dammy's video and made fun of her.

How fans reacted to Mandy Kiss'a post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post made by Many Kiss. Here are some of the comments below:

@mama_kay_collection_:

"Airtel , mtn, glo , 9mobile , all of them go Dey happy like this cause nah cash out season dem dey. Abeg which episode be this one wey we Dey?"

@portable_alaga1:

"Well me i like when a fellow woman stands up for a fellow woman, call it trend or clout, remember this is just how I feel, if you feel otherwise, be responsible and drop your comment on the next comment section and not under mine."

@omo_alhaji004:

"What a sweet weekend. Won ti ya gbogbo wa."

@bosslady_hairlinecare:

"I love people who tag wit full chest."

@__atoke:

"Only January carry all this wahala come."

@tifebotanical:

"Bukola you're giving me joy ajeh."

@damzchops:

"As wizkid don sing kesekese we suppose know say as we dey dance am enter this new year drama go plenty."

@oreofeajayi62:

"Plss o I need Data, aproko yi o si fun enikan."

@_iamqueenfaith:

"Today go long oooo na to just dey jump from one page to another."

@iamadukeade7:

"Se person no go sleep today again?"

@sulaimonainaraheemat:

"I never sleep since yesterday pitipiti kan ba efribodi since yesterday ni."

Portable speaks to feminists

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had taken a swipe at feminist over his affair with Queen Dammy.

In a video shared on his Instagram, he posted what he went through in the hands of feminists.

He also stated that they wanted to destroy his marriage, and they attempted to take all his wives, but he collected everything back.

