Speed Darlington made his official return to social media on Thursday, January 23, 2025, and we have not rested since then

First, he demanded a N300 million compensation, and this time, he was caught rocking a diddy mask

In a new video, the embattled Nigerina rapper could be seen wearing a face mask that boldly had Diddy's face on it

Nigerian music rapper Speed Darlington, widely known as Akpi or Speedy, has returned to the front lines of blogs.

The audacious social media personality and content creator was seen wearing a mask over his head; This mask clearly had the face of US rapper Diddy Sean Combs. It is no news that this is the very genesis of his predicament, but he does not seem to want to back down anytime soon.

Speed Darlington shares a video where he was wearing a Diddy mask over his head. Credit: @speeddarlintv, @diddy

Source: Instagram

This comes after he was granted bail following his two-month prison sentence for allegedly making defamatory statements against Burna Boy.

See the video here:

Legit.ng recalled reporting that the singer shared a new post on his Instagram page with a coded voiceover. Using images of bulls, Akpi, as he is fondly called, stated that when two bulls are fighting, one goes back not out of fear but to recharge and bounce back with more strength.

His post has social media users wondering why he would share such a thing online, considering what he had just been through.

Reactions to Speedy's video

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@ifysworld_ said:

"Not Nigerians in the comment asking for him to be arrested over freedom of speech and association. These same Nigerians criticise Tinubu and other politicians . You guys should realise that all oppression is oppression wether it's from a politician, police or your favourite celebrity."

@iam_larrywhitee said:

"The lawyer no dey see all this now o."

@lightbeatz.classic said:

"Burna Boy is Typing a message."

@princess_starrrrrrrrrr:

"If lawyer no Dey careful he fit follow aki enter pris0n next time because he can’t defend this one.😂."

@muhammedebira:

"Y'all should subscribe to his YouTube channel and watch his videos on YouTube let's support him."

@hilaryklinton__________:

"Sure say Akpi will not go back inside soon? Where are his fans?"

@real_revdammy said:

"Make them send this akpi go meet diddy for prison. Since he love am that much 😂😂. Low key Dey werey Dey crave for diddy epon 😂."

@chibuikeuhegwu said:

"Make Burna no later run am street shah😂."

@softlife_annytushy said:

"I getti coconut head I no dey hear word😂."

@bebesheila2024 said:

"Many of una wry dey hail am so nai go shout oppression pass when he spend one year for prison next. Make una dey support bad behavior for there."

Lawyer weighs into Speed Darlington's matter

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, a Nigerian lawyer, Pelumi Olajegbesi, weighed into the arrest of Speed Darlington, a Nigerian singer.

It will be recalled that Speed Darlington, aka Akpi, was arrested and later charged with defamation. He spent several weeks in detention.

His lawyer tweeted his thoughts on the matter, shedding light on the intricacies of the situation.

Source: Legit.ng