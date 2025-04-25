Over 26,000 public school students in Lagos failed the 2024 WASSCE despite the state government’s N1.57 billion investment in exam fees

The government has introduced biometric registration to ensure accountability for future sponsorship and launched a digital learning programme to improve results

The Eko Learners’ Support Programme, broadcasting 320 lessons across major platforms, aims to help students prepare better for WASSCE and NECO exams

Lagos State is facing a troubling setback in its public education sector as nearly half of its public school candidates failed the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), according to official figures released by the state government.

Speaking during a ministerial briefing in Alausa, Ikeja on Thursday, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Jamiu Alli-Balogun, revealed that out of 58,188 students from public secondary schools who participated in the examination, 26,592 did not pass. This represents a 45.7 percent failure rate.

Lagos government has proactively acted to better equip the students with the requisite knowledge to succeed. Photo: FB/Jide Sanwo-Olu

Source: Facebook

Lagos govt paid N1.5bn in WAEC fees

Despite the discouraging outcome, the government had invested heavily in the students’ academic journey, committing over N1.5 billion in WAEC examination fees for the candidates.

“Suffice to say that the sum of N1,577,794,000 was paid by the state government as examination fees for 58,188 students who were captured for the year 2024 WASSCE,” Alli-Balogun said.

In an effort to ensure transparency and prevent financial misappropriation, the state introduced a biometric registration exercise for students eligible for future sponsorship.

According to the commissioner, 56,134 students have already been verified as legitimate beneficiaries for the 2025 examination cycle.

Govt launches remedial program for students

With the goal of addressing systemic learning challenges and improving student performance, the government has rolled out a new educational support scheme known as the Eko Learners’ Support Programme.

Launched on January 14, 2025, the initiative targets students preparing for both WASSCE and NECO, offering them supplementary academic support through digital platforms.

“This forward-thinking initiative was designed to support and empower young scholars in attestation of the ministry’s commitment to advancing interest and management of the educational system in Lagos State,” Alli-Balogun explained.

The programme is set to broadcast 320 curriculum-aligned lessons spanning 10 core subjects, including Mathematics, English, and the sciences.

Lagos state has launched an e-learning program to begin teaching online using various means of communication. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Each lesson, lasting 30 minutes, will be aired on Lagos Television and made available on social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter), forming a permanent online resource for students.

Describing the initiative as a transformative learning environment, the commissioner noted its broader aim of promoting academic excellence and ensuring equitable access to quality education across all socio-economic backgrounds.

“It is a supportive eco-system that fosters academic achievement, creativity, critical thinking… every student deserves the opportunity to attain their full potential, regardless of their background or socio-economic status,” he said.

He further encouraged students, particularly those in boarding schools, to fully engage with the programme.

“It is on this note that I urge and encourage students, more importantly, students in our boarding schools, to take full advantage of this initiative, as education is a lifelong journey,” Alli-Balogun concluded.

Student who failed WAEC and UTME multiple times finally graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported Abdazeez Ridwan, a Biomedical Engineering student who struggled for years to secure university admission after multiple failed attempts, had finally graduated with First Class honours from Abiola Ajimobi Technical University, formerly known as First Technical University, Ibadan.

Ridwan completed his five-year academic programme with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.64 out of 5.00, successfully earning 66 A’s out of 98 courses across 10 semesters and 204 course units.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng